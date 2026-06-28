Savannah Bananas Bring Viral Brand To Autzen Stadium With Oregon Ducks Twist

A sold-out Autzen Stadium marked the furthest west the Savannah Bananas have traveled Banana Ball, but the Oregon Ducks twists are making it a weekend to remember for the viral brand.

Famously known for their signature vibrant yellow jerseys, the Bananas seized the moment and donned green and yellow in tribute to Oregon football, which normally stars in Autzen Stadium on Saturdays. On the ESPN TV broadcast, the Bananas made it clear...

"I love the green, I feel like an Oregon Duck!”

Jesse Cole, center left, and the Oregon Duck dance in matching yellow suits as the Savannah Bananas visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on June 27, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Savannah Bananas At Autzen Stadium Give Oregon Ducks Twist

The green jerseys with the Autzen backdrop and dancing to "Shout!" - a stadium tradition... Banana Ball embraced the Ducks culture while mixing it with their own fun dance moves and wild rules of fast-paced baseball.

It's the collision of two brands that are spearheading marketing in their own lanes.

Oregon's creativity is overflowing, most recently capturing international attention in Japan with billboards of quarterback Dante Moore, paired with an inflatable Oregon Duck mascot and Godzilla towering over the city.

Savannah Bananas shortstop Ryan Cox throws out a pitch as the Savannah Bananas visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on June 27, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have taken NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) to literal new heights, as Oregon coach Dan Lanning, Moore and a group of Ducks traveled to Japan for the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club: a live exhibition to demonstrate fundamental skills and a coaching clinic.

The Oregon brand travels and stretches east to west: There are roughly 7,040 miles between Japan and Savannah, Georgia... and the Ducks are apart of the stories in each place. There has arguably never been a bigger offseason for the Ducks in terms of reach, without even needing to play a game. The cool factor is real but the bigger impact is on recruiting, transfer portal retention and national image.

The Bananas took full advantage of the crossover with the Ducks. The Bananas, which started in 2016, has played in NFL and MLB stadiums over the past decade.

Savannah Bananas creator Jesse Cole, also known as "Yellow Tux Jesse" always dons a yellow tux during games, giving it a more circus production feel. However, in Autzen Stadium, Cole wore a yellow Oregon "Stomp Out Cancer" jersey and KD 16 Oregon PE sneakers.

The Ducks jersey wasn't just any jersey - Cole wore the Oregon's "Heroes" uniform from 2024: It includes personal touches designed by Lanning and his family, including his wife, Sauphia, who completed treatment for bone cancer in 2017

The Savannah Bananas baseball team schedule two games vs. the Party Animals in Eugene on June 27 and June 28. The first game on June 27 aired on ESPN, with the June 28 game scheduled for 1 p.m. PT on ABC, where the team expects one of its largest television audiences so far.

Oregon is "mighty different" as Lanning said at his first Big Ten Conference media day when the Ducks joined in 2024. The Bananas aren't afraid to be unique either.

What makes them so different? Non-stop entertaining baseball with acrobatic plays, dancing on the diamond and batters box, plus an involvement, which includes fans recording outs when catching a foul ball. Their rules include a two-hour game time limit, no bunting and a tie-breaker where a pitcher and fielder face off against a single batter.

The Savannah Bananas are growing more and more popular each year. In 2025, they played games in 40 cities, including three NFL stadiums and 17 MLB stadiums. Their first NFL stadium game was at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., where they played in front of a sold-out crowd of 65,000. On April 26, the Bananas and the Party Animals played a game in front of 81,000 people at Clemson University’s Memorial Stadium.

The Bananas and the Ducks have spent years building brands that are instantly recognizable, and the collaboration between these two in Autzen Stadium goes much farther than just a third-party stadium rental. Both bought in to each other, in a collaboration that will be remembered as a fun and "different" party.

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