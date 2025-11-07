Ducks Digest

What Will Stein's Potential Departure Would Mean for Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein is expected to be a top candidate for a number of head coaching jobs in the offseason. What would Stein's departure from Oregon mean for coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks?

Charlie Viehl

Oregon inside linebackers coach Will Stein leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon inside linebackers coach Will Stein leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein being listed as a top candidate for available head coaching jobs is not new as Stein has led elite offenses in each of his three seasons at Oregon under Ducks coach Dan Lanning. If Stein were to leave Eugene and become a head coach, what would it mean for Oregon?

CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, Johnny Talta, and Richard Johnson compiled an extensive list of coaching candidates after the 2025 carousel started early with Penn State firing James Franklin and Florida firing Billy Napier, to name a few. The trio from CBS highlighted Stein as one of the top candidates of coordinators to earn a promotion.

"If Kiffin is the belle of the ball for head coaches then Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is emerging as such for coordinators, along with Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. . . . Stein has Texas ties, but grew up in the Bluegrass State and could be an option for Kentucky if the 'Cats move on from Mark Stoops," Hummer, Talta, and Johnson reported.

will stein Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kentucky Wildcats Louisville Cardinals coaching carousel Dan Lanning big ten
New Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

In addition to 1-5 Kentucky, Stein's alma mater Louisville might be hiring if a "bigger" program hires current Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm away. With no shortage of potential suitors, what does Stein's departure mean for the Ducks if it does happen during or after the 2025 season?

Oregon's Quarterback Situation

Stein is Oregon's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and his departure would complicate things for Ducks quarterback Dante Moore.

Moore has had an up and down season. Considered a Heisman Trophy contender and top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at one point, signs now point to Moore returning to Oregon for another season of starting experience. Would Moore be less inclined to return to college if his offensive coordinator is no longer in Eugene?

will stein Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kentucky Wildcats Louisville Cardinals coaching carousel Dan Lanning big ten
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to officials during warm ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

MORE: Weather Concerns Mount For Oregon's Game Vs. The Iowa Hawkeyes

MORE: Ranking Oregon Ducks New Uniform Combination For Iowa Game

MORE: Injury Status of Iowa Quarterback Mark Gronowski In Flux Before Oregon Game

Can Dan Lanning Strike Gold Again?

Lanning has hired two offensive coordinators in his career as a head coach, (Stein and current Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham), and both have been smash successes. Recent Ducks quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel were both Heisman finalists and NFL Draft picks while Moore still has a chance to accomplish similar feats.

will stein Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kentucky Wildcats Louisville Cardinals coaching carousel Dan Lanning big ten
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Oregon's offensive coordinator position is in fact open after the season, it will be an enticing one for offensive coaches across the country. Not only is the current roster filled with playmakers at every position, the Ducks' future is seemingly solid as Oregon is recruiting at an elite level under Lanning.

Ducks Recruiting

Would a departure from Stein impact Oregon's recruiting efforts? The moves of any position coaches is too difficult too predict, but Lanning is regarded as one of the most involved head coaches on the recruiting trail. As a result, the Ducks should be able to withstand major recruiting blows should Stein leave.

The biggest question mark could be quarterback commit Bryson Beaver, who might be interested in exploring other options or even following Stein, instead of sticking with Oregon.

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football