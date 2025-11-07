What Will Stein's Potential Departure Would Mean for Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein being listed as a top candidate for available head coaching jobs is not new as Stein has led elite offenses in each of his three seasons at Oregon under Ducks coach Dan Lanning. If Stein were to leave Eugene and become a head coach, what would it mean for Oregon?
CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, Johnny Talta, and Richard Johnson compiled an extensive list of coaching candidates after the 2025 carousel started early with Penn State firing James Franklin and Florida firing Billy Napier, to name a few. The trio from CBS highlighted Stein as one of the top candidates of coordinators to earn a promotion.
"If Kiffin is the belle of the ball for head coaches then Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein is emerging as such for coordinators, along with Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. . . . Stein has Texas ties, but grew up in the Bluegrass State and could be an option for Kentucky if the 'Cats move on from Mark Stoops," Hummer, Talta, and Johnson reported.
In addition to 1-5 Kentucky, Stein's alma mater Louisville might be hiring if a "bigger" program hires current Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm away. With no shortage of potential suitors, what does Stein's departure mean for the Ducks if it does happen during or after the 2025 season?
Oregon's Quarterback Situation
Stein is Oregon's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and his departure would complicate things for Ducks quarterback Dante Moore.
Moore has had an up and down season. Considered a Heisman Trophy contender and top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at one point, signs now point to Moore returning to Oregon for another season of starting experience. Would Moore be less inclined to return to college if his offensive coordinator is no longer in Eugene?
Can Dan Lanning Strike Gold Again?
Lanning has hired two offensive coordinators in his career as a head coach, (Stein and current Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham), and both have been smash successes. Recent Ducks quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel were both Heisman finalists and NFL Draft picks while Moore still has a chance to accomplish similar feats.
If Oregon's offensive coordinator position is in fact open after the season, it will be an enticing one for offensive coaches across the country. Not only is the current roster filled with playmakers at every position, the Ducks' future is seemingly solid as Oregon is recruiting at an elite level under Lanning.
Ducks Recruiting
Would a departure from Stein impact Oregon's recruiting efforts? The moves of any position coaches is too difficult too predict, but Lanning is regarded as one of the most involved head coaches on the recruiting trail. As a result, the Ducks should be able to withstand major recruiting blows should Stein leave.
The biggest question mark could be quarterback commit Bryson Beaver, who might be interested in exploring other options or even following Stein, instead of sticking with Oregon.