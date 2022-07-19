It was a false-start shot heard around the world, literally. Devon Allen, former University of Oregon track and field and football athlete and incoming Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was booted out of the 110 meter hurdles finals for false-starting. Allen’s removal took a potential event sweep away from Team USA, with Grant Holloway and Trey Cunningham taking first and second place later in that same race.

Allen’s red disqualification card came down to fractions of a second. After the starting gunshot is fired, athletes have .1 seconds to begin running. Allen began running just .001 seconds before that threshold began. Therefore, he didn’t start running before the gunshot but could be determined to anticipate when the gun would fire. These false-starts are detected by sensors in the blocks athletes rest their feet on for the starting position.

During the broadcast, commentators from around the world shared their disbelief as Allen went to the marshals to argue about his false start. Allen was eventually taken to a viewing room by event staff as Hayward Field erupted in “boos.” During the debacle, Allen showed his frustration that many fans shared with him, but cooled down as the event progressed.

After the close-up video of Allen’s false-start found its way to the internet, fans of the sport criticized the decision, citing that to the human eye, Allen’s start looked no different compared to Holloway directly behind him in the video.

Coupled with the video commentary, other fans pointed out that Allen’s disqualification felt like a smudge on the potential growth of track and field fandom. In some fans’ opinions, a marquee athlete with his face carved into the very stadium used for the Championships getting disqualified over such a minimal difference in time could usher potential new fans away.

To reporters after the race, Allen voiced his disagreement with the ruling.

“That was also part of the frustration because I know for a fact I didn’t react until I heard the gun. To be 1/1000th too quick – I know I’m quick but that kind of sucks,” said Allen to Citius Magazine’s Chris Chavez during the post-race media availability.

On his Twitter, Allen kept the mood positive, congratulating his teammates on their first and second placement.

Previously, Allen was a three-time national champion in the 110-meter hurdles event. He also reached the finals for the event in both the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He currently holds the third-fastest time for the event in history, 12.84 seconds, set in 2022. Allen led both of his heats to reach the finals for this event.

