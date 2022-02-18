PODCAST: Oregon Rundown | February 17, 2022

Oregon Rundown: February 17, 2022 | Ducks Dish Podcast
Breaking down the top Oregon storylines from Thursday.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking take a closer look at the latest Oregon updates across football and basketball. Watch AND listen to the podcast using the links below.
Watch the episode on YouTube
Listen to the episode on Spotify
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts
WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to 81-57 Blowout Loss to Arizona State
Altman called the loss "a real poor performance" and said the Ducks were "outworked"
Oregon Smashed by Arizona State 81-57 in Another Poor Offensive Showing
The Ducks' NCAA Tournament at-large bid aspirations are all but drained
