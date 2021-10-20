University of Oregon Reveals Plans for New 170,000 Square-Foot Practice Facility

    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Oregon Athletics Reveals Plans for New Practice Facility

    The practice facility will be located on the west end of Autzen Stadium and will be available to all UO student athletes.
    Author:

    As per the Oregon Duck’s unsaid motto of “go big or go home (and do it in style),” the University of Oregon announced plans for a new 170,000 square-foot indoor practice facility residing on top of the current practice field next to Martin Luther King Boulevard, per a university press release. The facility is expected to be completed in 2024.

    The Oregon “O” domed facility would include a 130,000 square-foot indoor practice field and a 40,000 square-foot connector from the field to the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. The connector would house an expanded weight room and lounge area for athletes. The lounge opens up through large windows to an outdoor patio and the indoor practice field.

    “This new facility enhances support for UO student-athletes by combining innovation and functionality in the best possible way while also increasing access to indoor training opportunities for all of our Duck student-athletes,” said Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens the press release.

    Sustainability is another aspect incorporated in the facility’s design. The plans also call for the new facilities to be eco friendly with the goal of powering the building with renewable energy that is generated on site. Tinted polymer panels installed in the roof will provide natural lighting while insulating heat. A ventilation system will filter air during wildfire season, but the practice facility intends to run mostly on natural ventilation and lighting.

    “This new facility enhances support for UO student-athletes by combining innovation and functionality in the best possible way while also increasing access to indoor training opportunities for all of our Duck student-athletes,” said UO President Michael Schill.

    What this facility will guarantee is a lot more Ducks fans wishing their parents pushed them harder to excel in their childhood club sports teams, as the facility will be available for all student athletes.

    You can read the original release in full here.

