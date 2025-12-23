Dan Lanning Delivers Fiery Locker Room Speech After Beating James Madison

The Oregon Ducks beat the No. 12 James Madison Dukes 51-34 in the first round of the College Football Playoff, and Ducks coach Dan Lanning's frustration was clear after the game. On Monday evening, Oregon released its latest episode of "Ducks vs. Them," recapping the win over James Madison, and Lanning's postgame speech in the locker room was revealed.

Dan Lanning's Locker Room Speech

"So was that our standard?" Lanning asked his team. "So many teams would walk in this locker room right now and be really excited because they get to go to the Orange Bowl, right? And you know what? You should have excitement about that. But I'm not excited about the way we played down the stretch. Everybody agree with that?"

"There's so many things that we can improve, and this program's always been about growth. So let's grow, because I just saw a team that was the tale of you halves, agreed? Now, ultimately, will you learn from this moment? How many people are like, 'Yeah, just satisfied, get the opportunity to move on'? Not f------ here. It doesn't work like that," Lanning continued.

Many expected Lanning to be unsatisfied with Oregon's lackluster finish, and the message to his team was centered on improving and growing as the Ducks prepare to face No. 3 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl.

In the second half against James Madison, Oregon allowed the Dukes to score 28 points, giving up 312 yards. James Madison was also successful on both fourth-down conversion attempts, including a fake punt that got past the Ducks' special teams. On the other side, Oregon's offense was 2 of 6 on third down conversions in the second half.

"We'll never be disappointed in a win. Let's level up, let's push," Lanning told his team.

Orange Bowl Matchup vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Led by quarterback Behren Morton as well as running backs Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams, the Red Raiders have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. Texas Tech has the second-most plays of 20+ yards in the country with 90, and the only team ahead of the Red Raiders is Oregon with 91.

However, Texas Tech's defense is also one of the top units in the country. En route to winning the Big 12 title, Texas Tech forced the most fumbles in the country. The Red Raiders surrender an average of 10.9 points per game, good for No. 3 in the nation behind Ohio State (8.2) and Indiana (10.8).

With their work cut out for them, Lanning revealed that the Ducks are planning to work through Christmas in order to prepare for the Orange Bowl on New Year's Day.

Oregon and Texas Tech will kickoff from Miami, Florida, at 9 a.m. PT on Jan. 1. The winner will face the winner of the Rose Bowl between No. 1 Indiana and No. 9 Alabama.