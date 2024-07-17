Former Oregon Football Director Donald Johnson Jr. Dies at 49
Early this morning, the son of former Oregon Ducks Recruiting Coordinator Donald Johnson Jr, Keenan Speer-Johnson, took to social media to confirm the passing of his father.
“I’m at a complete loss for words,” Speer-Johnson said. “You overcame so much, this still doesn’t even feel real to me right now I’m heartbroken. Rest in paradise dad I love you.”
Johnson Jr. worked for Oregon from 2020 till 2022. Prior to his career with the Ducks, Johnson was a notable high school football coach around the state of Oregon. Johnson suffered a medical emergency in 2022 that pulled him back from his Duck duties. There are no confirmed details of his cause of death.
Hired by former Oregon Football coach Mario Cristobal, Johnson Jr. earned a number ten ranking for best recruiters in the PAC-12. Johnson used his Oregon sports connections to find in-state recruits for the Ducks, and also nailed down five four-star recruits during his time in Eugene. This includes spear-heading the recruitment of linebacker Jeffrey Bassa.
During his time as a high school coach, Johnson Jr. worked for Milwauke, Evergreen, Jefferson, and McDaniel (Madison at the time) high schools.
“Don Johnson Jr. had a personality that you felt - in a one on one conversation, in a crowded room, in a stadium. His immense stature was somehow dwarfed by that presence, one that demanded - and so often commanded - space. Don fought for his athletes relentlessly and understood layers to things that I never considered,” said recruiting specialist for SBLiveSports and ESPN’s Andrew Nemec.
“Coach Johnson was one of the realest dudes in the game and helped countless kids reach new heights both on and off the field,” said Oregon State University Running Back Coach Thomas Ford Jr.
“God called you back home. Rest Easy OG,” said Oregon Football Director of Player Academics Eden Mahina.
“Our deepest condolences. Rest easy Uso,” said former Oregon Football Defensive Line Coach Joe Salave’a, who worked with Johnson Jr.
“R.I.P. Coach Don Johnson. Will miss you brother,” said former Oregon Football Head Coach Mario Cristobal.
Many others shared their respects for Johnson Jr. on social media remembering a man who made an impact on state athletics at large, gone at 49-years-old.