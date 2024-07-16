Oregon Two-Sport Athlete Bryce Boettcher To Play Duck Football Before Joining Houston Astros
Oregon Ducks outfielder and linebacker Bryce Boettcher was selected by the Houston Astros with the No. 403 overall selection of the 2024 MLB Draft.
The two-sport athlete will play one more season for Oregon football coach Dan Lanning before taking his talents to the Astros.
The Eugene-native Boettcher helped the Ducks on a run to the Super Regionals this season. He was awarded the Rawlings Gold Glove after finishing the season with an incredible 1.000 fielding percentage, committing zero errors in 54 games.
He helped the Ducks to a No. 3 seed in the Santa Barbara Regional, where they went undefeated to reach a second consecutive Super Regional.
"We take pride in playing great defense," Boettcher told Oregon SI's Bri Amaranthus in June.
He also earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 Conference honors as well as being named to the Pac-12 Conference All-Defensive Team in 2024.
After a stellar career, Boettcher ends up fourth all-time in outfield assists at Oregon with nine.
In football, Boettcher is on the rise, playing in all 14 games last season for the Oregon football team. Boettcher revels in the physicality of football and loves playing for Lanning.
“It gets you fired up just to know that he would be equally as willing to throw the pads on and play with you as he is to coach you,” Boettcher told Amaranthus. “When you have a coach that's wanting to throw the pads on with you and play, it makes you want to play for him. That's what I respect about him.”
After transition to inside linebacker last season, Boettcher has a chance to help the Ducks in their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.
