Oregon Baseball Disrespected in College World Series Odds

The Oregon Ducks (40-16) have interesting odds to win the College World Series, especially compared to their in-state rival and potential opponent, the Oregon State Beavers (43-12).

The once Pac-12 Conference rivals have a heated history that will come full circle at the Eugene Regional in the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks are hosting a for the second-straight season, and the Beavers are making the trip down I-5 as one of the four teams competing for a chance to advance to the Super Regional round.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski, second from left, and Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham, third from left, meet with umpires before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NCAA Baseball Selection Committee saw Oregon as worthy of one of the top teams, awarding the Ducks the No. 11 seed while Oregon State was passed over as a host site, and it is the first time the Beavers won't host a regional since 2023.

However, oddsmakers see it differently.

Odds To Win College World Series

The UCLA Bruins are the favorite to win the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska at +500 per DraftKings Sports Book.

What about the Ducks?

Oregon is a longer shot at +5500, tied for the 20th best odds to win it all, along with four other teams: the Tennessee Volunteers, the USC Trojans, the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham returns to the dugout duringÊthe NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday,ÊApril 26, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notably, Oregon State has better odds than Oregon, despite having to play on the road in the Eugene Regional at PK Park. The Beavers have +4500 odds to win it all, tied for the 16th best odds to win it all, along with three other teams: the Virginia Cavaliers, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

So despite Oregon having home field advantage, the higher seed and momentum on its side, the Beavers are seen as the more likely team to win the CWS. Oregon State does have a big baseball brand and important history of winning the CWS three times... which could have an impact on the betting market.

The Ducks don't seem to be getting a ton of respect from Vegas, considering Oregon just crushed Nebraska, 8-0, in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinal in Nebraska.

This could be a great thing for the Ducks, who clearly are still battling national perception of the newer program that was reinstated in 2009.

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney celebrates a double as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Eugene Regional poses as a great opportunity to prove there is a changing of the guard in the state, as the Ducks could beat the Beavers and simultaneously earn national respect.

The Ducks have made several regional and super regional appearances but have yet to punch their ticket to Omaha for the CWS. However, Oregon has been finding recent momentum in the postseason, making its sixth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, with all six coming with coach Mark Wasikowski at the helm.

The double-elimination four-team regional begins on Friday at PK Park.

The Oregon baseball team celebrate their victory over Indiana at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eugene Regional

On Friday, Oregon will play Yale and Oregon State will play Washington State. If both teams advance, the two rivals will face off with a Super Regional bid on the line.

The Ducks and Beavers have played each other twice this season, going 1-1. Oregon won the most recent matchup, 7-3, in Corvallis. Oregon has won seven of its last eight games against Oregon State.

Should Oregon emerge as the winner of the Eugene Regional, it will face the winner of the Austin Regional, which consists of No. 1 Texas, No. 2 UC Santa Barbara, No. 3. Tarleton St and No. 4 Holy Cross. The Longhorns have the third-best odds to win the CWS at +750.

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. rounds the bases on a home run in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The schedule is set for the Eugene Regional:

Friday, May 29

Game 1 – Oregon State vs. Washington State – 12:00 p.m.

Game 2 – #11 Oregon vs. Yale – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 30

Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – TBD

Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – TBD

Sunday, May 31

Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser – TBD

Game 6 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Loser – TBD

Monday, June 1

Game 7 – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (if necessary) – TBD

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