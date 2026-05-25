Eugene Regional Breakdown: Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket Breakdown

Postseason baseball is returning to PK Park for the second consecutive year. Despite falling to overall No. 1 seed UCLA in the Big Ten Championship, Oregon’s 40-16 season solidified the Ducks as one of the top 16 teams in the nation, earning the right to start their road to Omaha in front of a home crowd.

Oregon will be the No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will be joined in Eugene from May 29-June 1 by Yale, as well as former Pac-12 foes Washington State and Oregon State.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. meet before an at-bat in extra innings as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Oregon, hosting presents both an advantage and a reminder.

The Ducks have been dominant at PK Park this season, compiling a 25-3 home record that helped solidify their place among the nation’s top 16 teams. But regional baseball in Eugene has not always gone according to plan. Last season, Oregon entered postseason play with high expectations before suffering an early exit at home, falling to Utah Valley before being eliminated by Cal Poly in front of its own crowd.

Now, the Ducks have another opportunity to defend home turf and rewrite the story surrounding postseason baseball at PK Park.

Eugene Regional Schedule

Washington State and Oregon State will open the regional Friday at noon PT, while Oregon will begin its postseason run against Yale at 5 p.m. PT.

Oregon State's Bryce Hubbard celebrates hitting a solo home run during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Corvallis, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The regional follows the standard double-elimination format. The winners of Friday’s games will meet Saturday night, while the losing teams will face off earlier Saturday in an elimination game.

The schedule for the Eugene Regional is listed below as follows:

Friday, May 29

Game 1 – Oregon State vs. Washington State – 12:00 p.m.

Game 2 – #11 Oregon vs. Yale – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 30

Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – TBD

Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – TBD

Sunday, May 31

Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser – TBD

Game 6 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Loser – TBD

Monday, June 1

Game 7 – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (if necessary) – TBD

How to Watch

Both opening-round games of the Eugene Regional will stream on ESPN+.

This article will be updated with the broadcast information for the full Eugene Regional bracket.

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bracket Breakdown

This regional is not short on talent, but what makes Eugene particularly fascinating is the history attached to nearly every matchup.

Oregon State arrives in Eugene carrying both one of the nation’s strongest resumes and perhaps the biggest chip on its shoulder.

The Beavers enter regional play at 43-12 and ranked No. 7 in the D1Baseball Top 25, yet they were left out of the 16 host sites after finishing just outside the hosting picture in NCAA RPI. Instead of welcoming postseason baseball to Corvallis and Goss Stadium, Oregon State now heads south to compete inside the home park of its biggest rival.

Oregon State's Bryce Hubbard (10) celebrates with his teammates AJ Singer, left, and Cooper Vance during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Corvallis, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon and Oregon State split their two regular-season meetings this year, with both teams winning on the road. The Beavers claimed a 10-6 win at PK Park on March 3 before Oregon answered with a 7-3 victory in Corvallis on April 22 behind a pivotal three-run sixth inning.

If the bracket develops the right way, a third meeting could arrive with a trip to the Super Regionals on the line.

Washington State only adds another layer to the regional storyline.

The Oregon baseball team celebrates with fans after winning the final game of the series against Nebraska at PK Park in Eugene April 12, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cougars and Beavers remain closely tied after the collapse of the Pac-12 and the temporary reality of the so-called Pac-2, while Oregon moved into the Big Ten. Now, postseason baseball brings the former conference rivals back together in Eugene with elimination stakes attached. Washington State is also familiar with Oregon State, splitting a two-game series against the Beavers in Pullman earlier this month.

Then there is Yale.

The Bulldogs may enter as the regional’s No. 4 seed, but they arrive with momentum. Yale carries a 30-13-1 record into Eugene and rides a seven-game winning streak after capturing the Ivy League Tournament championship. Brian Hamm’s club enters as an underdog on paper, yet conference champions entering postseason play with confidence often become dangerous quickly.

For Oregon, the challenge is clear.

Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski looks on prior to the game against the Texas A&M at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Ducks have the home-field advantage, a national seed, and another opportunity to prove last season’s regional disappointment was an exception rather than a trend. But standing between Oregon and a return to Omaha is a bracket filled with rivalry, history, and teams carrying plenty of motivation of their own.

In a tournament built on chaos, Eugene may have drawn one of the most emotionally charged, dramatic regionals in the country.

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