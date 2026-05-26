Oregon Baseball's Comments On Nebraska Crowd Say Plenty

The Oregon Ducks (40-16) are not shying away from wanting to be challenged as postseason baseball heats up.

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski addressed how his team has "grown up" after the last few weeks of intense baseball... Which includes a run to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game that overcame a weather delay, two games in one day and a ruckus Nebraska Cornhuskers crowd in Omaha.

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhusker fans cheer during the first quarter of the game against Michigan State at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images | Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

“Clearly, we’re playing really good baseball right now, and the guys know it and just watching the games last week, and anybody who was watching those games knows how competitive our team is and how good our team really is,” Wasikowski said after the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday.

Oregon Baseball On Nebraska's Crowd

The environment in Omaha may have helped this Ducks team find their momentum and postseason personality. Not only did Oregon crush Nebraska 8-0 in the semifinals, in front of 12,083 mostly-Nebraska fans, Wasikowski revealed that the Ducks wanted that hostile environment.

"I just thought that the guys played really hard both games," Wasikowski said after the win. "Today in the second game, Nebraska's crowd was pretty insane."

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"(The team) was really excited about coming here and playing because Nebraska fans are, you know, everybody knows about Nebraska fans. And so we were excited to come and we had on our goal list that we wanted to play Nebraska in the second game bad - because we wanted that environment. We wanted to feel the energy of the crowd and the crowd here is great. So, I mean, that was just something we really wanted to do," Wasikowski continued.

It's notable that the Ducks had circled playing Nebraska as a goal. Oregon proved it could handle the hostile environment in Omaha, crushing three home runs to go along with elite pitching to cruise to the win. It's clear the Ducks' attitude is to embrace pressure and feed into the energy of a crowd... something that could unlock a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska will now host a regional. The Cornhuskers sit on the other side of the bracket from the Ducks so the two Big Ten teams would only play again in Omaha.

Oregon's Challenge Continues In Eugene Regional

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr., center right, celebrates a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That fearless attitude is already showing up in the Eugene Regional. While Oregon will be in the friendly confines of PK Park, the Ducks are still embracing a unique challenge in opponents.

The Ducks earned the No. 11 overall seed and will host an NCAA Regional starting this Friday at PK Park in Eugene. Monday's Selection Show revealed that the Ducks will host former Pac-12 rivals in the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars, as well as the Yale Bulldogs.

Oregon gets the top seed in the regional, with Oregon State the regional No. 2 seed, Washington State the regional No. 3 seed and Yale as the regional No. 4 seed.

Of course, while trying not to look too far ahead, it'll be all eyes on if the in-state rivals Oregon and Oregon State get to go head-to-head with a chance to end the other's season.

Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham heads to the dugout before an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Corvallis, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks' reaction when they learned that Oregon State would be a possible opponent in the regional tells a bigger story. The Oregon team burst out into a loud cheer when they heard the Beavers would be traveling down I-5 to Eugene. Again, showing that Oregon is not afraid of a challenge.

On Friday, Oregon will play Yale and Oregon State will play Washington State, then if both teams advance, the two rivals will face off with a Super Regional bid on the line.

Eugene Regional at PK Park

The Ducks are in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year, which is the longest streak of consecutive tournament appearances in program history. Oregon is playing Yale for the first time ever.

Want more baseball news? The schedule is set for the Eugene Regional, and coach Mark Wasikowski didn't hold back on hosting Oregon State and the growth he's seen from his pitching staff.

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. rounds the bases on a home run in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Friday, May 29

Game 1 – Oregon State vs. Washington State – 12:00 p.m.

Game 2 – #11 Oregon vs. Yale – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 30

Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – TBD

Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – TBD

Sunday, May 31

Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser – TBD

Game 6 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Loser – TBD

Monday, June 1

Game 7 – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (if necessary) – TBD

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