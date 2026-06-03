Austin Super Regional Betting Odds: Oregon's Chances Of Upsetting Texas

The Oregon Ducks are two wins away from an incredible milestone for their college baseball program, their first appearance in the College World Series since 1954. Standing in their way are the Texas Longhorns, who are the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, while the Ducks are No. 11.

The two teams will face off in the Austin Super Regional starting on Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns are looking to clinch their first appearance in the CWS since 2022 and enter the Super Regional as the favorite to beat the Ducks.

Oregon head baseball coach Mark Wasikowski gives a thumbs up to the stands after the Ducks defeated Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ducks have +250 odds to win the Austin Super Regional, while the Longhorns are at -340. Coach Mark Wasikowski’s group will look to thrive off the underdog role and upset the Longhorns.

How Oregon and Texas Performed In Regional Round

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr., center, celebrates with teammates after the Ducks defeated Yale to advance in the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park n Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have made it to the Super Regional in three of the last four seasons, and the third time could be the charm for Oregon, breaking through and making the CWS. The Ducks' pitching and a talented starting lineup filled with several youth pieces will play a key role in Oregon accomplishing that goal.

Texas and Oregon both went undefeated in the regional round and enter the Super Regional primed for a thrilling three-game series. Texas dominated the competition at the Austin Regional, beating Holy Cross, Tarleton State, and UC Santa Barbara, outscoring the three opponents 41-7.

The Ducks had a similar showing in their three wins in the Eugene Regional against the Yale Bulldogs, Washington State Cougars, and Oregon State Beavers, outscoring the competition 22-3.

Keys For Oregon to Knock Off Texas

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr., center right, celebrates a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s pitching defined their performance in the Eugene Regional. Oregon sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Sanford was named the MVP for the Eugene Regional and named to the All-Tournament Team.

In Oregon’s 4-0 shutout win over Washington State, Sanford dominated, recording 14 strikeouts and only allowing one hit in 6.1 innings pitched on the mound. Facing a talented Longhorns team in the Super Regional, how Sanford and Oregon’s pitching performs on the mound will be the key. Oregon’s dominant pitching is a strength the Ducks aim to exploit, and Texas aims to slow it down.

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford celebrates a strikeout against Washington State during the first inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since the beginning of the Big Ten Tournament, the Ducks' pitching has been on an impressive streak, allowing no more than five runs. The last time the Ducks gave up more than five runs came back on May 10 in a 9-6 loss to the UCLA Bruins. Can Oregon continue that impressive streak against the Longhorns and advance to the CWS in Omaha?

The first game of the Austin Super Regional between Oregon and Texas is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. PT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The broadcasts for both Saturday and Sunday’s games are on ESPN. A winner-take-all Game 3 will take place on Monday if necessary.

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