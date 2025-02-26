Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Insane Highlights From 73-19 Playoff Win
Oregon Ducks 2026 five-star tight end commit Kendre Harrison is a dual-sport athlete and showing off his prowess as basketball player. Harrison dazzled with dunks, blocks and rebounds in a 72-19 playoff win for the Reidsville Rams (North Carolina) over the Brevard Blue Devils. The victory extended a 55-game win streak for the Rams.
Harrison certainly looks like he's having fun while dominating in the paint. Take a look at the video:
In the victory, Harrison finished with a a double-double with 12 points and ten rebounds. He is the Rams leading rebounder, averaging 13 rebounds per game.
Harrison and the Rams continue their playoff run on Friday against North Stanly. Last year, Harrison helped Reidsville win the state title, finishing with 19 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots in the championship game.
As a sophomore, Harrison earned MaxPreps' 2023-2024 Male National Athlete of the Year, leading Reidsville to state championships in football as well as basketball.
The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Harrison intends to play both football and basketball in college. He was offered by nearly ever major college football program but chose Oregon after making unofficial visits to the Georgia Bulldogs, Duke Blue Devils, North Carolina Tar Heels, Penn State Nittany Lions, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, Tennessee Vols and Miami Hurricanes.
However, new UNC football coach Bill Belichick has now entered the picture. Harrison posted on X that Belichick came to visit him. Harrison originally committed to the Ducks on Nov. 30 and is adament he's locked in with Oregon. The proximity of Reidsville to UNC campus is a potential benefit for Belichick, just about an hour drive.
Harrison is a gem in Oregon coach Dan Lanning's No. 1 ranked class as it's lone 5-star (on ESPN, Rivals) commit while seven of the Ducks' 10 commits are 4-stars prospects. Oregon's class is highlighted by Harrison, four-star offensive lineman Kodi Green, four-star running back Tradarian Ball, four-star defensive linemen Tomuhini Topui, Bott Mulitalo and Tony Cumberland.
Harrison will also be a major boost to the Oregon men's basketball team. Harrison is currently Ducks coach Dana Altman's only commit of the 2026 recruiting class.
Harrison is a "freakish two-sport athlete who is one of the most physically imposing prospects in the nation, regardless of class," says his On3 Profile. "Plays both tight end and defensive end for his high school team. Moves like a much smaller player. Runs well and shows the ability to separate from linebackers. Has considerable mismatch ability as a pass catcher... Also flashes intriguing upside as a pass rusher on defense. Doubles as a national basketball prospect with high major offers."
Oregon has proven to be a successful destination for dual-sport athletes, like Bryce Boettcher who played both football and baseball for the Ducks. The Eugene-native Boettcher will return to the Ducks football team for his final season of eligibility in 2025. The outfielder Boettcher played four full baseball seasons and was drafted by the Houston Astros in the MLB Draft last summer.