Oregon Ducks Or Georgia Bulldogs To Land Nation’s No. 2 Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho? Dan Lanning Visit
EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is continuing to compete on the recruiting trail, working to bring the nation's top prospects to Eugene, Oregon. The Ducks have the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class, and Lanning and his staff are looking to expand that class with the No. 2 prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Immanuel Iheanacho.
Lanning traveled to visit Baltimore Georgetown Prep five-star Plus+ offensive tackle Iheanacho. Offensive line coach A’lique Terry, as well as defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, joined Lanning for the recruiting trip.
Iheanacho is the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-7, 340-pound lineman is also the No. 2 offensive tackle in his class and the top-ranked recruit from the state of Maryland.
Iheanacho has nearly 30 offers from Power 4 programs around the nation, including Penn State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Oregon. However, near the end of December, Iheanacho revealed to On3’s Steve Wiltfong that Oregon is his No. 1 school.
“Oregon is my new No. 1, but Georgia is right there at No. 2,” Iheanacho said.
Georgia isn’t Oregon’s only competitor for the five-star prospect. Multiple other programs will be hosting Iheanacho in January for various junior day events. The five-star offensive lineman attended Texas A&M’s Junior Day on January 11, while also reportedly scheduling visits with the Tennessee Volunteers, Oklahoma Sooners, and USC Trojans in the near future.
Following his junior day trips, Iheanacho aims to narrow down his options to roughly 10-12 schools by February, according to 247 Sports. He plans to schedule official visits after that, with the goal of making a commitment before the start of his senior year, ideally around August.
"I visited nine schools in my top 16," Iheanacho said. "I want to get to more of them before I trim my list."
Regarding official visits, Iheanacho is set to visit at least four schools before making his decision, with Oregon, Penn State, Georgia, and Tennessee currently confirmed as part of that list with the Ducks at the top.
A huge aspect of Oregon’s success thus far in recruiting Iheanacho has been the relationships Oregon’s coaching staff has built with the young prospect, particularly offensive line coach A’lique Terry.
“I like Coach Terry, Coach Lanning, really young coach, they’ve been winning games and have products, Penei Sewell, and they’ve got some other guys coming up in this draft,” he said.
“I just love the whole dynamic, the whole campus at Oregon, the practice fields, how the weight room is set up. I love the strength and conditioning coach down there. It was straight love when I got down there. The gear is amazing. That’s not the most important part, but the gear is amazing.”
In just three seasons at Oregon, Lanning and his coaching staff have developed a reputation for producing NFL talent, especially on the offensive line. The list of former Ducks includes Alex Forsyth (Denver Broncos), Jackson Powers-Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders), and Penei Sewell (Detroit Lions).
Although Iheanacho is years away from declaring for the draft, the young lineman is already drawing comparisons to current NFL talent. 247Sports compared Iheanacho to Buffalo Bills guard O’Cyrus Torrence. Torrence was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and made the PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team in 2023.
With Iheanacho’s recruitment still unfolding, Oregon remains in a strong position to land one of the top linemen in the 2026 class. As Lanning and his staff continue to build their case, the Ducks will look to solidify their place at the top of his list ahead of his final decision.
