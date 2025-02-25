Rob Gronkowski To Return To NFL With Denver Broncos, Bo Nix? NFL Rumors
Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is reportedly considering a return to the NFL, and the Denver Broncos have emerged as a possible contender to land the four-time Super Bowl champion.
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix led the Denver Broncos to the playoffs in his rookie season, but Denver's need for another offensive weapon has been clear since the Broncos' season ending with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round.
Nix, a fan-favorite during his time with the Oregon Ducks, has the Broncos ahead of schedule after many criticized Denver for taking the Oregon quarterback with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, Nix and the Broncos appear to be a top destination for one of the best tight ends in NFL history.
In the upcoming NFL Draft, Denver has been linked to multiple offensive prospects like Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, or Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. Broncos coach Sean Payton is reportedly interested in adding a "joker" to the offense, reminiscent of Saints running back Alvin Kamara from Payton's time in New Orleans.
Will Denver look to add Gronkowski as well? The former Patriots and Buccaneers star only played two games without NFL legend Tom Brady at quarterback in his 11-year career, so the idea of Gronkowski coming out of retirement to play with Nix is certainly surprising. Nix finished the 2024 season with 3,775 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns, the most of any rookie quarterback.
Broncos reporter for DenverSports.com Cecil Lammey posted to social media that Gronkowski would be interested in Denver as a possible landing spot should the legendary tight end reverse his retirement decision.
"League sources tell me 4X Super Bowl champion (tight end) Rob Gronkowski is considering a return to the NFL," wrote Lammey. "He worked with Sean Payton at Fox, and I'm told he loves Denver and (quarterback) Bo Nix."
Nix finished in third place for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, finishing behind Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the winner of the award, and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.
The Broncos' receiving corps was led by Cortland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr., with rookie receivers DeVaughn Vele and Troy Franklin also emerged as valuable targets for Nix. Adding a tight end like Gronkowski to Denver's offense could draw a lot of attention from opposing defenses.
However, Gronkowski has not played in the NFL since retiring in 2022 after winning his fourth Super Bowl. In his career, he totaled 92 touchdown receptions, including 15 touchdowns in 22 career playoff games.
Should Gronkowski return to the NFL, it would not be the first time that he has come out of retirement. He missed the 2019 season, retiring after nine years with the Patriots and a Super Bowl victor over the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, his third Super Bowl in New England. However, Gronkowski ended his retirement and returned to the field to play with Brady in Tampa Bay for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.