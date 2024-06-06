Oregon Baseball Disrespectful Odds? Texas A&M Aggies Super Regional, College World Series
The Oregon Ducks baseball team is major underdogs in the College Station Super Regional and an even longer shot to win the Men's College World Series.
Against the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, the Ducks have +256 odds to win the Super Regional at Olsen Field, which translates to an implied win probability of about 27 percent.
The Ducks and Aggies will battle in a best-of-three series, with the winner punching a ticket to Omaha for the Men's College World Series.
Oregon's odds to win the Men's College World Series are +5000, which translates to an implied win probability of about two percent.
In short, Vegas does not believe in this Oregon ball club.
If Oregon upsets the Aggies, it would advance to the world series for the first time in 70 years.
The Tennessee Volunteers are the favorites to win the national title, with Texas A&M the second-favorites, on FanDuel.
The Ducks are trending in the right direction. In his seven seasons as Oregon baseball head coach, Mark Wasikowski has turned Oregon’s program around quickly, leading the Ducks into the NCAA Tournament for an impressive four-seasons straight.
Oregon bounced back from a winless Pac-12 Tournament appearance and hopes to keep the positive momentum alive.
“It would definitely be a lifelong dream come true (to make the College World Series),” Oregon outfielder Bryce Boettcher told Oregon SI's Bri Amaranthus. “Obviously we’ve got to focus on the super first, but that's the next step. I think everyone's in the same mindset on the team. It would mean the world - to my family and all the community here in Eugene to get that done. So I'm looking forward to it.”
The Ducks are faced with the challenge of facing Texas A&M third baseman Gavin Grahovac. Grahovac smacked his 22nd homer of the season in the ninth inning on Sunday, which broke the record by an Aggies freshman.
The Ducks will play in one of the most hostile college baseball environments in the country at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park against the Aggies. Texas A&M baseball fans are notoriously passionate, earning the nickname RAggies for “ragging on” opponents.
“We're going into their house and it's going to be a competitive environment, which is always great," Boettcher told Amaranthus. It’s probably the next closest thing to go out on the football field. They'll probably have like 10,000 people at the game. So I'm really excited for the energy. No matter what it looks like, just trying to grit wins out, we've got a good chance.“
Oregon feels it has a good chance and that it all that matters.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.