Oregon Ducks N'Faly Dante: 'Simply Outrageous!' Jay Bilas Reacts to NCAA Decision
Oregon Ducks men’s basketball center N’Faly Dante was recently denied a waiver request by the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility stemming from his season-ending ACL injury during the 2020-21 campaign.
The decision, which Oregon will appeal, didn’t sit well with ESPN college analyst Jay Bilas, who took to X (Twitter) to let loose a rant on the NCAA.
“The NCAA’s treatment of Oregon’s N’Faly Dante is simply outrageous,” Bilas wrote. “This young man is EVERYTHING the NCAA claims it wants in an athlete. Dante has been injured throughout his career, and has played two full seasons less than players like Armando Bacot, yet he’s denied an additional year due to injury, ending his career. Absurd.
“Dante is a model athlete and person, wants to come back to play and advance his education, and has never asked his school for anything. When the NCAA says “athlete welfare,” it rings hollow. The NCAA needs to do the right thing…allow Dante his additional year. Immediately.”
Dante played in only six games that season. He’s currently in the 2024 NBA Draft pool and has until Sunday, June 16 to withdraw or stay in.
Along with guard Jermaine Couisnard, Dante was the driving force behind Oregon nearly making it to the Sweet 16 this past season. Despite missing 14 games, his 17 points and 9.2 rebounds per game were both team-high marks. He had seven double-doubles during the regular season, but
Dante had a game to remember in the final Pac-12 Tournament title game. In a 75-68 win over Colorado — which punched Oregon’s ticket to the NCAA Tournament — Dante scored a game-high 25 points on a perfect 12 of 12 shooting night to go along with nine rebounds.
Once March Madness officially began, he didn’t slow down. Dante scored 23 points and pulled down six rebounds in a first-round upset over No. 6 South Carolina before putting together a 28-point, 20-rebound performance in a double-overtime loss to Creighton in the Round of 32.