Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts to Phil Knight's Generous Gift

The Oregon Ducks' most famous boosters, former Nike CEO Phil Knight and his wife Penny Knight, donated a record amount of money to OHSU Cancer Center. Oregon coach Dan Lanning applauded the effort in a new social media post about the donation.

Ally Osborne

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high-fives fans before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high-fives fans before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
One of the Oregon Ducks' biggest boosters, former Nike CEO Phil Knight and wife Penny Knight, donated $2 billion to the Oregon Health & Science University’s (OHSU) Knight Cancer Institute the program announced Thursday, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning approves.

In a post on social media, Lanning applauded the Knight's generosity, which is described by the institution as the largest single donation to a university in U.S. history.

"What an unbelievable gift! More evidence of how Phil and Penny are complete GAMECHANGERS!" Lanning said in a post on "X" (formerly Twitter) about the donation.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix greets Phil Knight after defeating the Liberty Flames to win the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm St
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix greets Phil Knight after defeating the Liberty Flames to win the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 1, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning also reposted a video from OHSU Knight Cancer Institute that he voiced. The video features black and white photos of cancer patients and doctors at the Knight Institute as Lanning speaks to the impact the disease has on families like his own.

"Cancer is the biggest fight in the history of the world. We will win. It will be hard. We're built for it. We care," Lanning said in part during the promotional video.

The video ends with the saying "Give Cancer Hell" a hallmark of Knight's mission for the institute.

May 8,2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Sauphia and Dan Lanning bow their heads as Braxton Brady (not pictured), director of player rel
May 8,2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Sauphia and Dan Lanning bow their heads as Braxton Brady (not pictured), director of player relations for the University of Memphis, prays for them at the West Cancer Center on Monday. Lanning, the inside linebackers coach for the University of Memphis, has stood by his wife as she's fought osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer, for nearly a year. On Monday, she had a bell-ringing ceremony to signify the end of her active treatment. Mandatory Credit: / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This fight is and always will be personal," Lanning also said in the video.

That saying rings true for Lanning and his family. Lanning's wife, Sauphia Lanning, is seven years cancer free after battling a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

Just last year, the Lanning family came together with Nike and Van Horne Designs to create the Heroes uniform; a tribute to Sauphia's triumph and folks battling all different types of cancer. The idea for the uniform came from athletic director Rob Mullens as a way to welcome the Lannings to Oregon back in 2022.

The Lanning children (Caden, Kniles, and Titan) and Sauphia helped design several elements of the uniform, including a waffle cone pattern and ice cream cone logo reflecting the sentiment, "a world without cancer is like ice cream on a summer day."

Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington hurdles Michigan State Spartans defensive back Nikai Martinez as the Ducks host th
Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington hurdles Michigan State Spartans defensive back Nikai Martinez as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since Sauphia's final treatment in 2017, the Lanning family continues to back efforts meant to raise awareness and resources to help combat the disease in its different forms.

The Knight's donation intends to do just that, with the Knight Cancer Institute reporting funds will contribute to various resources, including psychological, genetic and financial counseling, symptom management, nutritional support and survivorship care. The institute will also be able to self govern with this new donation, allowing the program to create a board of directors for more effective care.

May 8,2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Tori Figg (left) and Mia Randolph (right) shoot portraits of Dan and Sauphia Lanning at the Wes
May 8,2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Tori Figg (left) and Mia Randolph (right) shoot portraits of Dan and Sauphia Lanning at the West Cancer Center on Monday. Lanning, the inside linebackers coach for the University of Memphis, has stood by his wife as she's fought osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer, for nearly a year. On Monday, she had a bell-ringing ceremony to signify the end of her active treatment. Mandatory Credit: Yalonda M. James-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We couldn’t be more excited about the transformational potential of this work for humanity,” the Knights said in the statement about the donation.

In 2021, the Knight's donations to the University of Oregon totaled to around $1 billion. The Wall Street Journal estimates the Knights are responsible for $4 billion in donations to both OHSU and the University of Oregon.

Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

