Oregon Football Awaits Commitments From Two Elite Prospects
Oregon Ducks football fans may soon have a couple of new commitments to look forward to if things play out how they’re looking. 2025 four-star prospects DaSaahn Brame and Noah Mikhail have set commitment dates just one day apart and are both rumored to be leaning towards joining coach Dan Lanning at Oregon.
Brame, a tight end out of Derby High School in Kansas, is rated as the No. 4 tight end in this year’s cycle and announced that he will make his commitment on June 29th. Brame has received multiple predictions to land with the Ducks in the last couple of days and would be the highest-rated tight end recruit of the Dan Lanning era.
Oregon fans have grown accustomed to high-level tight end play over the years with team legends like Ed Dickson, Pharaoh Brown, Colt Lyerla, Terrance Ferguson, Spencer Webb, and others putting their stamp on the program.
Just one day after Brame, Noah Mikhail is set to announce his commitment on June 30th. Mikhail is a 6-3, 215-pound linebacker who is rated as the eighth-best inside linebacker in the 2025 class. He racked up an impressive 15 tackles for loss with two interceptions in his junior season with Bonita High School in La Verne, California.
Bringing in Mikhail may be a slightly more difficult task than Brame as USC and Texas A&M are both considered leaders in his recruitment alongside the Ducks, but an official visit to Eugene on June 14th figures to help Oregon’s cause.
As Dan Lanning looks to continue bringing the best talent possible to Oregon, these two represent an opportunity to grab two premier players early in the 2025 cycle. The Big Ten Conference is widely regarded as one of the toughest in the nation and having elite talent on hand will be crucial.
Oregon coaches have hit the road hard in the last couple of weeks and the work appears to be paying dividends.