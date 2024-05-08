Oregon Ducks Offer No. 1 Prospect 2026 Class: Quarterback Fit in Dan Lanning's Culture, Offense
As Oregon football coaches continue to work the recruiting trail post-spring football, one highly-ranked high school quarterback just picked up a huge offer from the Ducks.
Quarterback and No.1 overall prospect Faizon Brandon picked up a scholarship offer from Oregon as he looks forward to his junior season. A 6-4, 195-pound sophomore out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, Brandon oozes potential with his blend of size, arm strength, and athletic ability.
Oregon hasn’t been known for utilizing strong-arm passers in recent years but Brandon figures to have a chance to reverse this trend. He would fit well in Will Stein’s run-pass option-based system which prioritizes accuracy, decision-making, and the quarterback’s ability to be mobile outside of the pocket.
Choosing the right fit is of the utmost importance for recruits, especially at the quarterback position.
“I am pretty much looking for somewhere that can develop quarterbacks and has a good background at that,” said Brandon in an interview with 247Sports’ Tom Loy. “Somewhere that I have a good relationship with the offensive coordinator, and somewhere that feels like home, where everyone is working for the same purpose and the same goals.”
Oregon would appear to check several of these boxes as Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s culture has been lauded for its brotherhood and unending pursuit of excellence. Many recruits have also mentioned that Eugene feels like home to them.
Name, image, and likeness will also be a factor in Brandon’s recruitment, and Oregon should be positioned very well to give him a competitive package. Having a good cast of receivers to throw too will also be part of Brandon’s decision, and Oregon brings a lot to the table in that department as well.
Although notable Big Ten Conference opponent Ohio State has also extended Brandon an offer, Oregon fans can rest easy knowing Dan Lanning’s staff is hard at work to bring in the best talent in the country.