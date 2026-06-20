Former Oregon Ducks Golfer Wyndham Clark Sets Scoring Record at U.S. Open

Former Oregon Ducks golfer Wyndham Clark is off to a strong start at the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Tuckahoe, New York. Through two rounds of the U.S. Open, Clark is at seven under and holds a four-shot lead heading into Saturday.

Clark’s 64-69 start at the U.S. Open is a 36-hole scoring record in a U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills as the former Ducks golfer is in pursuit of his first U.S. Open title since 2023 and his second major championship.

Jun 19, 2026; Southampton, New York, USA; Wyndham Clark lines up his shot on the second hold during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After two rounds, Clark is currently ahead of English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick, Americans Samuel Stevens and Xander Schauffele, and Tom Kim from South Korea, who are all tied for second at three-under. Clark is currently ranked No. 34 in the PGA Tour world rankings, and a win in the U.S. Open would provide a major boost to his ranking.

In his U.S. Open victory back in 2023, Clark shot a 270 at the Los Angeles Country Club and shot 10 under. The way things stand right now, heading into third-round play, Clark is in a great position to beat that match that performance and win his second U.S. Open title.

2026 U.S. Open Through Two Rounds

Jun 17, 2026; Southampton, New York, USA; Rory McIlroy walks on the tenth hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images | Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

In his last U.S. Open win in 2023, Clark beat current back-to-back Masters winner Rory McIlroy by one shot and American golfer Scottie Scheffler by three shots. Can Fitzpatrick, Schauffele, Stevens, and Kim catch up to Clark in the third round on Saturday?

Fresh off his Masters victory in April and becoming just the fourth golfer to win back-to-back green jackets, Rory McIlroy has his work cut out for him entering the third round on Saturday. McIlroy is tied for 10th at even par after shooting one over in the second round.

Wyndham Clark’s Career With Oregon

Jun 18, 2026; Southampton, New York, USA; Wyndham Clark plays his tee shot on hole 1 during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Wyndham Clark began his collegiate career with the Oklahoma State Cowboys before transferring to Oregon in 2016. With the Ducks, Clark helped guide Oregon to a Pac-12 championship and received several notable honors.

In his final season with the Ducks in 2017, Clark was recognized for a pair of awards, including being named a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award and a semifinalist for the Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year.

In addition to these honors, Clark was also named the 2017 Pac-12 Player of the Year and made the All-Pac-12 first team. After his remarkable 2016-17 season with the Ducks, Clark turned professional.

Clark will look to extend his lead in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Golf Club in third-round play on Saturday. The first groups of the day are set to tee off beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET, while Clark and the leaders won’t tee off until later in the afternoon. Third round coverage can be watched on NBC and Peacock throughout saturday, June 20.

The final round of the U.S. Open will take place on Sunday, June 21.

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