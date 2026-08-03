Oregon Football Offseason Recap: Where Ducks Improved and Where They Didn't

Excitement is high for the Ducks entering their home opener at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 as Oregon comes into the season with one of the best rosters in college football and is primed to win its first national championship in program history.

Entering his fifth season as the Ducks' coach, Dan Lanning looks to lead Oregon to its third consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff and overcome the narrative that he can’t win on the big stage. Making a run and winning the national championship will end all that talk.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like any college football team, Oregon improved in some areas this offseason while others still have room to grow. As the Ducks' season opener fast approaches, here’s a breakdown of where the Ducks improved and where they didn’t.

Improvement: Secondary and Defensive Line

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) returns a kickoff during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so many returners and depth on their roster, it's hard to pinpoint a position group that improved the most, as the Ducks have talent at multiple positions. The improvement of the Ducks' secondary and defensive line, however, could be the biggest X-factor towards Oregon's national championship dreams this season, and this offseason they made key additions to the group.

Having received the promotion to defensive coordinator this offseason following the departure of Tosh Lupoi to the California Golden Bears, Chris Hampton will rely on multiple players on the Ducks' defense throughout what will be a first year filled with high expectations.

One of those players he looks to rely on in the Ducks' secondary is Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer safety Koi Perich. Rated as the No. 1 overall safety and the No. 15 player from this year’s transfer portal class, the former Golden Gopher, Perich, looks to follow in the footsteps of another safety the Ducks added through the transfer portal, former Purdue Boilermakers star Dillon Thieneman.

Perich brings two years of collegiate experience with the Golden Gophers to Eugene, in which he was one of Minnesota’s top defenders, recording 128 total tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alongside Perich will be an improved Brandon Finney Jr. at cornerback who looks to cement his place as one of the nation’s top defensive backs. Finney broke out on the scene during the Ducks' 23-0 shutout win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl with a remarkable performance totaling six total tackles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

Now expected to improve, Finney looks to be the leader of the Ducks' secondary this season. Defensive backs Aaron Flowers and Ify Obidegwu are two other players to watch in the Ducks' secondary this season.

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' defensive line enters the season with the chance to be one of the best in the country. Players on the Ducks' defensive line who could’ve gone pro decided to return to chase a national championship.

Headlining the Ducks' defensive line are A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander, who throughout the season will be the top leaders on Oregon’s defense. The Ducks also bring in former North Carolina Tar Heels defensive tackle D’Antre Robinson, who in his one season in Chapel Hill produced 39 total tackles, one forced fumble, and 0.5 sacks.

Need to Improve: Offensive Line

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu and Dave Iuli return, the Ducks' offensive line faces major questions entering the season. The Ducks lost two key offensive linemen to the NFL this offseason with the departure of Emmanuel Pregnon and Isaiah World, both of whom helped the group become a finalist for the Joe Moore Award for the third consecutive season.

New offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, whom Lanning spoke highly of at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, is now tasked with getting the best out of some young and new faces on the Ducks' offensive line.

Players on the offensive line looking to step up for the Ducks include Kawika Rogers, Fox Crader, and Gernorris Wilson. All three players will be critical depth pieces for the Ducks' offensive line throughout the season.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the transfer portal, the Ducks also bring in former Yale offensive lineman Michael Bennett III. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound former Yale offensive tackle was rated as the No. 382 overall player in the transfer portal. What attracted Bennett to the Ducks this offseason was the success of previous transfers who decided to come to Oregon and the team’s style of play.

Fall camp provides an opportunity for the depth pieces on the Ducks' offensive line who will see expanded roles this season to stand out as they continue preparation for the season opener against Boise State.

While the Ducks' offensive line may not be as good as last season, never count out Oregon offensive line coach A’lique Terry’s ability to develop his linemen, a quality he will carry with him coaching a new-look group.

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