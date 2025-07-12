Oregon Ducks' Mason Neville: Projected Top Pick In 2025 MLB Draft
The Oregon Ducks are expected to hear a few of their player's names called in the upcoming 2025 MLB Draft.
After a stellar season where he was among the best college hitters in the country, Oregon outfielder Mason Neville enters the draft as one of the best power hitters in the draft and is projected to be selected in the top half.
With the draft right around the corner on July 13-14, ESPN released their mock draft 3.0 and slotted Neville to the Baltimore Orioles with the No. 58 pick in the second round.
It's an interesting pick to say the least as Neville, who mainly played in centerfield for the Ducks, is projected to head to an organization with an abundance of talent in the outfield. Three of the Orioles' top five prospects in their minor league system are outfielders and Neville could become the latest players to join the group.
MLB.com's scouting report of Neville says that he has the physical makeup of a top MLB draft prospect and offered up a comparison to New York Yankees' outfielder Cody Bellinger.
"Neville has long intrigued scouts with his overall athleticism and offensive potential from the left side of the plate, reminding some from his high school days of a young Cody Bellinger. He can drive the ball gap-to-gap with plenty of pull power. He’s manned center exclusively this year, using his above-average speed and good reads -- not to mention a strong arm -- to look like a future up-the-middle player who could go in the top few rounds," MLB.com said.
Neville was one of the best hitters in college baseball this season and the numbers back it up. He slashed .290/.429/.724, all career highs. Arguably the most impressive feat of the season for Neville was hitting 26 home runs, the most in the country.
"Neville was a well-regarded toolsy outfield prospect in the Las Vegas high school ranks as the 2022 Draft approached. He’s made some very good steps forward this spring, catapulting him back up onto the early-round Draft radar. The fact that offensive profile comes in a player who looks like he can stick in center field makes Neville even more exciting," MLB.com said.
Also featured in ESPN's mock draft was one of Oregon's 2025 commits, catcher Taitn Gray. He was projected to head to the Cincinnati Red with the No. 51 pick in the second round, a few slots ahead of Neville.
Gray would be considered to be a big loss as he is one of the best catchers in the 2025 recruiting class. The Iowa native is ranked as the No. 5 catcher and No. 60 player in the country according to Perfect Game's rankings. Interestingly enough, Gray played for the Reds scout team in a tournament last year.