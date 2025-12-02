How Will Stein's Departure to Kentucky Affects Oregon Ducks During Playoff Run
It’s been a chaotic season of coaching changes across college football. Programs are beginning to announce their next head coaches as the regular season comes to a close and the postseason begins.
The Oregon Ducks are at risk of losing multiple members of their coaching staff to head coaching openings. Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples are common names circulating for current openings, while offensive coordinator Will Stein was announced as the next head coach for the Kentucky Wildcats.
With the possibility of multiple members of Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s staff taking jobs elsewhere, the question becomes, how does the coaching carousel impact the Ducks' run in the College Football Playoff?
How the Carousel Impacts Oregon
Stein has been announced as the next Kentucky Wildcats head coach. He played quarterback for the Wildcats’ rival, the Louisville Cardinals, although both his parents attended Kentucky. Stein is set to continue working for Oregon during the Ducks' run in the CFP. How he handles both responsibilities remains to be seen, but he could get some advice from his boss, who had a similar experience before arriving at Oregon.
Lupoi is a leading candidate for the opening with the California Golden Bears, following former Oregon Duck Justin Wilcox. Lupoi previously played for the Golden Bears and served as their defensive line coach until 2011.
Samples is the other common name on the Oregon coaching staff that could earn a head coaching role. He’s been tied to the head coaching position with the North Texas Mean Green.
The major story across college football the past few weeks was Lane Kiffin’s complicated exit at Ole Miss. He officially announced after the final game of the regular season that he would become the next head coach at LSU. Even though Ole Miss is the fifth-ranked team in the nation, its former head coach won’t finish the season with the team.
The story might be different for coordinators in the CFP. The Ducks named Lanning the head coach of the program in mid-December following the end of the team’s 2021 regular season, giving the former Georgia defensive coordinator a promotion. He didn’t officially move to Eugene until after the conclusion of the Georgia Bulldogs’ season, however.
Georgia went on to win the 2022 National Championship with Lanning finishing the season as the team’s defensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Stein is expected to call the Ducks' offense through the postseason. If Lupoi or Samples sign on as the head coach elsewhere, it’s possible that they also take a page out of Lanning’s book and attempt to bring the first National Championship to Eugene.
MORE: How Oregon's Win Over Washington Changes Its College Football Playoff Seed
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Potential Opponents in the College Football Playoff
MORE: Shedeur Sanders’ Comments About Dillon Gabriel Hint At Something Bigger
What Lanning Said About His Staff
Lanning provided a lengthy answer ahead of the team’s victory against Washington when asked about the possibility of Lupoi exiting the program.
“Anybody that wouldn't look at him would be crazy,” Lanning said. “I mean, he does an unbelievable job and has a reputation of doing an unbelievable job as a recruiter. But that's not all that he is. He is an unbelievable coach. He can coach every position on defense, understands offense, ball, puts in the time and effort.”
Former members of Lanning’s staff have gone on to take roles in the NFL, and former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham became the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils after one season in Eugene.
“They're certainly deserving. We get to have a great team here because of what they've done,” Lanning said. “And the great thing is our players understand that that's how opportunities work. Man, you go places, you work really hard, and the next opportunity comes. And it'll be the same for the players that are on our team, that you work really hard, you do a great job, at some point, you get the opportunity to go be in the NFL.”