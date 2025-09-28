How Oregon's Upset Win Over Penn State Impacts James Franklin's Reputation
In a 30-24 double-overtime thriller over No. 3 Penn State, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks went to Beaver Stadium and shocked the 111,000-plus fans in attendance.
Coach James Franklin couldn't lead the Nittany Lions to victory against the Ducks in their annual White Out game. With a top-three team this time suffering from Oregon's undefeated record, fans made their feelings toward the home team's head coach known during the game.
The Penn State crowd erupted into "fire Franklin" chants after the Ducks took a 17-3 lead in the fourth quarter.
Franklin's Job In Jeopardy?
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore led his team down the field in the third quarter. Within 10 yards of scoring, running back Noah Whittington dropped the football in what was initially called a fumble recovery by the Nittany Lions.
Following the replay review, the officials determined that Whittington was down on the play. The Ducks kept possession and went on to score on the drive. Seemingly deflated after the play, Penn State ended up punting the ball before Oregon scored again on the following drive giving the Ducks a 14-point lead.
The Nittany Lions stormed back to tie the game and force overtime, but Oregon ultimately came away with the upset win over the No. 3 team in the country.
Franklin entered the matchup with only four wins in 20 games against top-10 opponents since he started with the program in 2014. Even though a loss to Oregon wasn't going to necessarily make or break the Nittany Lions' chances of making the College Football Playoff, it certainly doesn't help those chances.
There aren't many home field advantages much better than an evening White Out game at Penn State. Given Franklin's track record in top 10 matchups, a loss to the Ducks in the White Out spurred discussion surrounding his job security.
“I get that narrative and it's really not a narrative," Franklin said about his record against top-10 team. "It’s factual. It’s the facts ... At the end of the day, we got to find a way to win those games."
The Ducks already sparked the beginning of the end for an opposing coach this season. A 69-3 blowout win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in week 2 occurred shortly before coach Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State parted ways. In Gundy's circumstance, however, the Cowboys have struggled in comparison to the Nittany Lions in recent years, including a three-win Oklahoma State 2024 season.
Nittany Lions Fall Short Of A Comeback
The Penn State offense had very little going for it throughout the game. With their backs against the wall in the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions scored two touchdowns to extend the game. Quarterback Drew Allar threw two touchdown passes, which were the first the Ducks conceded in 2025.
Franklin was 4-0 in his career in overtime games entering the extra period against Oregon. Dan Lanning, meanwhile, hadn't coached an overtime game since taking over as head coach.
Allar and Penn State scored the first touchdown in overtime. Moore and the Ducks were able to respond, and a 25-yard pass to Gary Bryant Jr. on the next drive put them up in the game. Purdue transfer safety Dillon Thieneman snagged the game-winning interception.
"That’s a great football team. Threw some punches, we punched more," Lanning said in his postgame interview with NBC's Kathryn Tappen. "And hit a haymaker at the end."
Lanning appeared emotional following the conclusion of the game but said the team is looking to the next game. He also expressed his respect for Franklin.
"We’re onto the next game. We gotta keep improving, keep going," Lanning said. "We’re going to see some great teams in this league. It’s an unbelievable league, what an unbelievable atmosphere. Got a ton of respect for coach Franklin and the job they do."