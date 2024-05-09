Oregon Women's Golf Team Secures Spot at NCAA Championships After Strong Auburn Regional Display
The Oregon Ducks women's golf team booked their spot at the NCAA Championships in style, firing a 5-under 283 in the final round to claim second place at the Auburn Regional on Wednesday.
"I couldn't be more proud of our team," Oregon women's golf coach Derek Radley said. "They played for each other every step of the way and came out and put together their best round when it mattered most."
Freshmen Ting-Hsuan Huang and Kiara Romero led the charge, sharing 11th place overall at 2-over par. Huang's flawless front nine set the tone as she carded three birdies to reach 3-under par at the turn. Romero, meanwhile, produced a crucial back-to-back birdie surge at holes 14-15 to bolster the team's challenge.
Fifth-year senior Ching-Tzu Chen matched Huang's 2-under 70, making birdie on three of her first six holes to get the momentum rolling. Freshman Karen Tsuru completed the counting scores with a solid even-par 72, capping off an impressive collective display.
The Ducks are well-equipped to make a lasting impression at the NCAA Championships. Their second-place finish at the Auburn Regional represents the team's highest finish at the NCAA Regionals since claiming victory at the Albuquerque Regional in 2022.
"We've had some ups and downs this year, but we have the right five players in our lineup and couldn't be more excited to continue our season," Radley said. "Their commitment to our program and each other is what makes this group so special. It's going to be a lot of fun seeing what they can do at the NCAA Championships."
The Ducks' return to the NCAA Championships marks their 13th appearance in program history and their sixth in the last seven years. They'll look to build on their momentum and make a deep run in the National Championships, which take place May 17-22 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.
With their spot secured, the Ducks will look to build on their momentum. Oregon remains a team to watch in Carlsbad.
