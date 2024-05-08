Oregon Men’s Basketball Joins Unprecedented NIL-Driven Las Vegas Tournament: Report
Oregon men's basketball is reportedly joining an NIL-driven non-conference basketball tournament in Las Vegas that could create $1 million in name, image, likeness payout for the Ducks and each of the other eight teams who participate.
The Players Era Festival basketball tournament has seven schools committed for three years, according to a report by CBS Sports.
The NIL compensation is the driving factor as players can earn major payouts plus earn long-term future contracts.
The tournament plans to be held on November 26th, 27th, and 29th at T-Mobile Arena, MGM Garden Arena, and the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
Teams committed along with Oregon, via the report: Alabama, Houston, Notre Dame, Rutgers, San Diego State and Texas A&M. The eighth and final team will be decided on in the coming weeks.
The Players Era Festival tournament looks to expand to 16 teams, as early as 2025, per CBS. Interested teams in 2025 include: Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan, Syracuse and Virginia.
On the cutting edge, University of Oregon’s Division Street NIL collective has implemented a uniquely effective program to bring the best talent possible to Eugene.
"Coming in the fall, we can facilitate deals for student-athletes and our multimedia rights partner can facilitate deals so it’s rapidly changing,” said Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens on John Canzano’s podcast. “We’re going to be able to be more involved in a direct connection and facilitation of deals.”
Oregon coach Dana Altman’s 2024 squad is taking shape after major additions last week.
The Ducks added highly-sought after guard TJ Bamba from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5 guard had stops at Villanova and Washington State before becoming a Duck.
Bamba becomes Coach Dana Altman’s third transfer portal commitment alongside Ra'Heim Moss and Brandon Angel.
Moss and Bamba are poised to compete for the starting guard slot left open by Jermaine Couisnard's graduation, aiming to make an immediate impact in a fiercely competitive conference.
The Oregon Ducks basketball program is entering their inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference. The Ducks know which conference opponents they will play and their team
