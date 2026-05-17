Oregon Softball Coach Melyssa Lombardi Doesn't Hold Back After Season Ends

The Oregon Ducks softball team's quest to make their second consecutive appearance in the Women’s College World Series came to a stunning close on Saturday, following a pair of heartbreaking losses to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Saint Mary’s Gaels in the Eugene Regional.

The Ducks started the Regional at Jane Sanders Stadium strong with a 5-1 win over Idaho State on Friday night, but were no-hit by the Bulldogs and unable to rally against St. Mary’s to keep their season alive.

In the elimination game against Saint Mary's, the Ducks were up 3-0 before a four-run fourth inning, and a triple by Gaels senior infielder Tori Cervantes in the bottom of the fifth inning helped seal the win and eliminate the Ducks from the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon's Taylour Spencer, left, hands off pitching duties to Elise Sokolsky as the Oregon Ducks host the Saint Mary’s Gaels in an NCAA regional on May 16, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the two losses, Oregon finishes its 2026 season with a 41-14 overall record and in the regular season went 20-4 in Big Ten play. Not having star pitcher Lydsney Grein available for the Ducks due to an eye infection proved to be a crushing blow.

Not having Grein to lead Oregon to its second consecutive WCWS appearance is a heartbreaking end for the Ducks' season. Having her available could’ve made the difference in the Ducks making another deep tournament run, as throughout the season, Grein was among the best pitchers in college softball, recording 195 total strikeouts and an ERA of 2.73.

Following the Ducks' elimination from the NCAA Tournament, here’s everything that Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi said. Lombardi’s honesty, perspective and deep care for her team were on full display.

What Melyssa Lombardi Said

Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi talks with players on the mound as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho State Bengals in an NCAA regional on May 15, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Elimination In Eugene Regional:

“I’m just heartbroken,” Lombardi said. “I love this team. Everything we’ve asked from them all year long, they’ve given to us and have never wavered. Obviously, we want to win. We gave our heart and soul out there, and it just didn’t go our way.”

Goals Of Advancing To Super Regionals For Grein:

Oregon pitcher Lyndsey Grein throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 24, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“For us, it was about getting it done to give Lyndsey an opportunity to pitch again in the Super Regional,” Lombardi said. “I mean, that’s all we talked about, that’s all we wanted. We gave it everything we’ve got, and you know, sometimes things just don’t go your way.”

Taylour Spencer Heading Into Her Senior Year:

Oregon pitcher Taylour Spencer, right, embraces Oregon catcher Trinity Holden after their loss as the Oregon Ducks host the Saint Mary’s Gaels in an NCAA regional on May 16, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This hurts right now,” Lombardi said. “It hurts all of us. But I think about for Taylour, and what it does into her senior year. You know, it's just that I’ve been doing this for a long time, and sometimes you don’t get what you want, and you don’t understand it. But it’s also setting up things that are coming down the road, and I believe that.”

“I think what we went through this weekend, and the fight they had, it’s setting Taylour up to return for a great senior year. It’s setting these guys up for what’s next. You know that we can do hard and challenging things, and that’s okay. We’re going to get it figured out.”

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