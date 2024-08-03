Preview: Oregon Ducks Volleyball to Big Ten Media Days
EUGENE – Volleyball season is approaching for the Oregon Ducks as they prepare for their first season in the Big Ten Conference. The third-annual Big Ten Volleyball Media Days will be held Aug. 5-6 at the Big Ten Network Studios in Chicago, Illinois. Oregon volleyball’s Daley McClellan and Onye Ofoegbu, along with Oregon coach Matt Ulmer, will represent the Ducks in Chicago.
The two-day event will feature nine programs each day, represented by their coaches and two student-athletes. Oregon will take the Big Ten stage on Aug. 6, along with fellow conference additions Washington, UCLA, and USC.
Oregon Volleyball's Player Representatives
Onye Ofoegbu
Ofoegbu joined Oregon as a senior last season after three years at UC Irvine. The 6-3 middle blocker was a 2022 AVCA All-America Honorable Mention and Big West First Team selection. As a two-time Big West Offensive Player of the Week, she led the conference in blocks with a .372 hitting percentage in 2022. Although she played limited minutes last season at Oregon due to depth at the middle blocker position, Ofoegbu is poised to impact the Ducks in their inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference.
Daley McClellan
McClellan, an Oregon native, joined the Oregon volleyball program as a true freshman in 2021. As a sophomore in 2022, she appeared in the final 24 matches of the season, making starts at Utah and against LMU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. She posted career highs with 135 digs (1.45 digs per set) and 12 service aces and recorded 12 matches with five or more digs. Last season, as a junior, McClellan exceeded expectations with 180 digs, including three matches with double-digit digs and a season-best 13 against future conference opponent Wisconsin.