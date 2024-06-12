Oregon Volleyball Reveals 2024 Schedule
Oregon volleyball's first-ever Big Ten Conference schedule is here.
The Ducks unveiled their 2024 season schedule Wednesday. It includes nine teams against teams that played in last year's NCAA Tournament.
UO opens with Pittsburgh on Aug. 30 at Matthew Knight Arena. That will be the first of a three-day round robin tournament, in which the Ducks will also face Long Beach State.
In all, Oregon will host 13 matches, with 10 of those coming against Big Ten opponents. Plenty of new faces will draw attention, but the Nov. 7 match against reigning Big Ten champion Nebraska will be the biggest measuring stick. The Huskers played in last year's NCAA National Final with a team that featured no seniors.
Other teams coming to Eugene include Oregon State, Illinois, Indiana, USC, Washington, Maryland, Rutgers, UCLA, Northwestern, and Purdue. The Ducks will travel for matches against Colorado State, Grand Canyon, Central Arkansas, BYU, San Diego, Portland State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Washington, Minnesota, USC, Michigan State, Michigan, and UCLA.
The full schedule, including times for some matches, can be found at GoDucks.com.
Oregon went 29-6 last season, ultimately falling to Wisconsin in the Regional Final in Madison. The Ducks have made the NCAA Tournament each of the past four seasons.
Since coach Matt Ulmer took over in 2017, Oregon has posted just one losing season, finishing as high as second in the Pac-12 Conference standings three times. The Ducks have made a trio of NCAA Regional Final appearances but are still looking for their first Final Four bid since a national championship appearance in 2012.
