Oregon Ducks Volleyball Picked to Finish Top Half of Big Ten; Mimi Colyer Earns Preseason Honors

A new era begins for Oregon volleyball as the Ducks prepare to make their highly anticipated debut in the Big Ten Conference. The program is already making waves with standout Mimi Colyer earning preseason honors. Oregon is picked to finish in the top 10 in the 18-team Big Ten preseason rankings.

Oregon's Mimi Colyer, center, celebrates the winning shot against Arkansas during the final set in their NCAA Round 2 match in Eugene Dec. 3, 2022.
EUGENE – The University of Oregon’s volleyball program is preparing for its debut season in the Big Ten Conference.

Although the Ducks have yet to start their season, expectations are growing for Oregon’s volleyball team. On Thursday, Mimi Colyer was named to the 2024 Big Ten Volleyball Preseason All-Conference Team. The Ducks were ranked sixth in the 18-team Big Ten preseason rankings. 

Last season, Colyer was a force for the Ducks, leading Oregon with 471 kills and 4.43 points per set, fourth in the Pac-12. Colyer was second on the team with 13 double-doubles and had career highs in digs (302) and aces (44). She was tied for fourth in the Pac-12 in service aces. 

The 2023 AVCA All-American honorable mention became the 22nd player in program history to reach 1,000 career kills after a dominant performance against Wisconsin at the NCAA regional final. Against the future Big Ten opponent, Colyer registered 20 kills, 12 digs, and a service ace.    

The Ducks went 29-6 last season, losing in the Elite Eight to the Wisconsin Badgers. The Ducks finished second in the Pac-12 Conference behind Stanford, who took the No. 1 spot with a 29-4 record. Last season, Oregon was picked to finish third in the Pac-12 Preseason Coaches Poll. This season in the Big Ten, the Ducks are picked to finish sixth. Nebraska, Wisconsin, Penn State, Purdue, and Minnesota were picked ahead of the Ducks. 

The Big Ten Conference is arguably the most competitive in women's volleyball. The league boasts the highest winning percentage in the nation (78%) over the past five years. In 2023, the conference produced the national leader in hitting percentage (.423) and blocks per set (3.32). 

Oregon and Washington State match on Sunday, Oct, 1, 2023 in Eugene.
While Oregon’s entry into the Big Ten marks a new chapter, the Ducks are no strangers to many of their conference rivals. Under Coach Matt Ulmer, Oregon has faced off against seven current Big Ten members, including three matchups in the last three NCAA Tournaments. 

Oregon opens the 2024 season Friday, August 30th against Pittsburgh at home in Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks’ Big Ten schedule begins with back-to-back home matches against Illinois (September 27th) and Indiana (September 28th). 

 2024 Big Ten Preseason Coaches' Poll

  1. Nebraska
  2. Wisconsin
  3. Penn State
  4. Purdue
  5. Minnesota
  6. Oregon
  7. USC
  8. UCLA
  9. Ohio State
  10. Indiana
  11. Illinois
  12. Michigan State
  13. Washington
  14. Maryland
  15. Michigan
  16. Northwestern
  17. Rutgers
  18. Iowa

2024 Preseason All-Big Ten Team

  • Raina Terry, Gr., OH, Illinois
  • Camryn Haworth, Sr., S, Indiana
  • Melani Shaffmaster, RS-Sr., S, Minnesota
  • MERRITT BEASON, Sr., OPP, Nebraska
  • Taylor Landfair, Sr., OH, Nebraska
  • Harper Murray, So., OH, Nebraska
  • Bergen Reilly, So., S, Nebraska
  • LEXI RODRIGUEZ, Sr., L, Nebraska
  • Emily Londot, Fifth-Year, OH/OPP, Ohio State
  • Mimi Colyer, Jr., OH, Oregon
  • JESS MRUZIK, Gr., OH, Penn State
  • Chloe Chicoine, So., OH, Purdue
  • Eva Hudson, Jr., OH, Purdue
  • Anna Dodson, Gr., MB, UCLA
  • Mia Tuaniga, Sr., S, USC
  • Carter Booth, Jr., MB, Wisconsin
  • Sarah Franklin, Sr., OH, Wisconsin
  • Anna Smrek, Sr., MB/OPP, Wisconsin

Unanimous selection listed in ALL CAPS 

