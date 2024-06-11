Sabrina Ionescu: USA Olympics Dream 'Since I Was A Little Girl'
Former Oregon Duck star Sabrina Ionescu will be making her Olympic debut this summer for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympic games.
Ionescu is one of the 12 players headed to the Olympics this summer, according to the report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Ionescu helped the American team win gold at the FIBA World Cup in 2022. The New York Liberty star reveled in the chance to play with players like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, who each have won multiple Olympic gold medals,
“You're just able to tell how they carry themselves and how they go about their business every single drill, recovery, what they eat," Ionescu said. "It's just an opportunity to get the best players in the world together and figure out what makes them so great. Everyone's so unique in their own way, and these opportunities don't come by often."
"Everyone wants to put USA across their chests and represent their country, and I never take one of these moments for granted.”
Notably not on the roster is WNBA star and media darling rookie Caitlin Clark.
The rest of the roster, via the report: A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Taurasi, Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper.
"It's been something that I've wanted to do ever since I was a little girl," Ionescu said. "I understand that I would be able to have the opportunity to go out and compete with the best in the world, go out there, and fight for another gold medal."
Ionescu has helped the Liberty to an impressive 10-2 record on the season and are in second place in league standings. Ionescu recently made WNBA history as the fastest player to reach 300 three-pointers in a career.
And now Ionescu will take her talents on an international stage to the 2024 Paris Olympics.