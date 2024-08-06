"The Duck is a Dawg": Oregon Mascot Crashes Pat McAfee Show
For a younger generation of sports fans, podcasts are an essential source of news and culture in athletics. One of the most popular is the Pat McAfee Show; a former podcast, now ESPN and YouTube show, run by former Indianapolis Colts’ kicker and current College Gameday host, Pat McAfee.
So wouldn’t you imagine our surprise when we saw the familiar orange webbed feet and Oregon-inscribed sailor hat of The Oregon Duck speed walk onto McAfee’s set Monday afternoon.
The Duck seemingly crashed the “Thunder Dome” set for the show, as McAfee and co-host AJ Hawk were chatting about Olympic speed walking and McAfee exclaimed in surprise as The Duck waltzed onto his stage.
“Oh, this sicko?” McAfee show commentator Boston Connr said as The Oregon Duck speed-walked into the room with a tiny whiteboard and dry erase marker.
“Big Ten country is lots of corn,” the whiteboard read, as The Duck looked around the stage.
First things first, The Duck had to clarify his name, as McAfee and crew made the understandable mistake of calling him “Puddles.” Puddles, is the name of the former live duck brought to Oregon Football games in the 1920’s, not the current mascot’s moniker. After a barrage of charades, The Duck simply wrote, “The Duck” on his whiteboard to communicate his name.
McAfee then asked the fowl about some potential foul play. The Duck is currently in a bit of controversy due to his photograph laying on Indiana University’s “Hep’s Rock” outside of the Indiana University Memorial Stadium. The Hoosier’s limestone boulder commemorates the life and legacy of coach Terry Hoeppener, who tragically passed away of brain cancer in 2007. Many Hoosier fans on social media were quick to criticize The Duck for seemingly disrespecting the memorial by laying on said rock.
On McAfee’s show, The Duck pantomimes that he was posing to hug the boulder, not disrespecting it.
Then, McAfee asked about the Olympics, specifically the sprinters.
“The sprinters come from your town, right?” McAfee asks The Duck. “What do they call it? The area. It’s called something, right?”
The Duck then fumbles for his dry erase pen and furiously scribbles a response. A quick note, The Duck is using his plush paw to wipe away previous answers. Who knew a mallard also works as an eraser?
“Track Town USA,” the board reads.
“I knew it! I was in your town. Remember, I was there,” McAfee responds.
Boston Connr then asked The Duck about which mascots he’d be afraid of fighting. Connr then joked that the Michigan State Spartan, Sparty, could beat up the fuzzy fowl.
“Sparty needs to get tested,” The Duck wrote, implying that Sparty takes illegal steroids. He also mimed that he would shake Sparty’s hand, and nodded when McAfee asked if he was nice to everyone.
McAfee pressed the mascot again about the negative social media reactions to his road trip to the Big Ten schools.
“It was a hug,” wrote The Duck referring to allegations that he defecated on the Purdue Boilermakers’ locomotive.
The Duck also responded to questions about his mode of transportation for this road trip.
“I like to drive,” The Duck said after he admitted the road trip was a driving endeavor.
After a bit of back-and-forth small talk, McAfee gestures towards the door of his studio, where a man in a park ranger uniform walks in. McAfee asks who the individual is. Funnily, the ranger is wearing a yellow duck call from the early 2000’s Oregon merch; an item no longer allowed in Autzen Stadium due to their noise.
“Park ranger buddy,” The Duck wrote.
“Since you can talk here, they’re saying The Duck here is an inept push-upper?” McAfee asks.
“He’s pretty good,” Park Ranger Buddy said.
The Duck then challenges Boston Connr to a push-up contest. Connr refuses. After a jab from The Duck’s whiteboard about Connr’s tattoo, The Duck drops and gives the broadcasters 50 push-ups.
Beyond more of the charming bickering of a usual episode of the Pat McAfee Show, the other notable thing The Duck did was sink an across-the-room football spiral into a netted goal. Afterwards, McAfee, his crew, and The Duck chanted and dance to “I Like to Move it” by Reel 2 Real.
“The Duck is a dog,” another commentator said.
“You’ve got some pizazz. You do, you do. I like what I just saw,” said commentator Ty Schmit.
The Duck ended his appearance with multiple missed free throw shots at the nearby basketball hoop, before walking off acting victorious.
What did we learn? It seems no matter the online chatter and vitriol sprung at The Duck, he'll always find a way to get some air time. Also, I hope he washed his paws after wiping that board so many times.