Oregon Duck Mascot Surprises At Nebraska Cornhuskers Media Day
The Oregon Duck Mascot surprises the Big Ten Conference again! This time, the Duck decided to fly across the country to attend Nebraska Cornhuskers Media Day. Local Nebraska media couldn't believe that the Duck is at their season opening press conference.
Cannot wait to see what Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has to say when he sees the Duck at his press conference.
This is a perfect example of what Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning meant when he said, "Oregon is mighty different" at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis last week.
For their inaugural Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Oregon busted out a massive inflatable Duck to float the White River in downtown Indianapolis.
"I'm hoping we get to travel that Duck to all of our away games this year." Lanning said.
While the inflatable Duck might not hit the road this season, it looks like the actual mascot, might!
The Ducks have undoubtedly one of the most recognizable brands in college football and this move will definitely bring even more eyeballs to Oregon as it joins the Big Ten conference.
"We're mighty different when it comes to the jerseys you might see us wear, or the facilities that we get to be in," Lanning said. "And we're innovative, and we've always been on the cutting edge of everything we do. We've certainly positioned ourselves to be on the cutting edge and we're grateful for the opportunity to compete in the Big Ten."
The Ducks are college football realignment winners. Oregon is a first-year Big Ten team that can contend right away for a Big Ten title and in the College Football Playoff.
Oregon is also certainly already winners when it comes to marketing, branding and having fun.