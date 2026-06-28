In fact, every game currently listed on the Savannah Bananas' schedule is sold out, and the team is set to play in venues like Kinnick Stadium, home of the Iowa Hawkeyes, and Wrigley Field, the iconic home of the Chicago Cubs.

Now, the Savannah Bananas have traveled to the Pacific Northwest to play in Eugene, Oregon, at the home of the Oregon Ducks football team, Autzen Stadium. While the Savannah Bananas have played in college football stadiums in the past, including some of the biggest in the country like Texas A&M's Kyle Field, Autzen Stadium is getting its first taste of baseball with the banana ball coming to Eugene.

The Oregon Duck rides in wearing a yellow tuxedo as the Savannah Bananas visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on June 27, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Watch Savannah Bananas at Autzen Stadium

The Savannah Bananas will face the Party Animals on a special baseball field set up at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. With the football field in Autzen Stadium transformed into a baseball diamond, home plate is located in the southwest corner of Autzen. The short porch to left field is contrasted by a drastically larger right field, but the Savannah Bananas have experience playing in unique venues.

Date: Sunday, June 28

Time: 1 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ABC, Disney+

The two teams faced off on Saturday, June 27, and the Savannah Bananas beat the Party Animals 6-3. The fans that were inside Autzen Stadium on Saturday were treated to typical banana ball, featuring 20 total runs scored but no tricks from either team.

The Savannah Bananas hit 7 home runs to beat the Party Monkeys, and the two teams will be squaring off again in Sunday's matchup.

Savannah Bananas shortstop Ryan Cox throws out a pitch as the Savannah Bananas visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on June 27, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Savannah Bananas are known for their bright yellow uniforms, the team wore special green editions of their jerseys and pants, a nod to not only the colors of the Oregon Ducks but also the program's famous rotation of uniforms. The green jerseys were for sale in Eugene while supplies last.

The Oregon Ducks mascot was out in full force, and the founder of the Savannah Bananas Jesse Cole even wore a yellow Oregon jersey. Specifically, Cole was wearing the Ducks' "Heroes" uniforms designed by the family of Oregon coach Dan Lanning with the goal of raising awareness for all types of cancer.

The Bananas celebrate their win as the Savannah Bananas visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on June 27, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Savannah Bananas are the namesake of the league, but there are actually six teams that make up the league (all of their games are also sold out): Texas Tailgaters, Party Animals, Loco Beach Coconuts, Firefighters, and Indianapolis Clowns. The four-team playoff is set to begin in October, but the teams will travel across the country until then.

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