Five-Star Recruit Donald Tabron's Potential Impact for the Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have been linked to five-star quarterback Donald Tabron II, who ranks as the class of 2028's No. 28 prospect, No. 2 player in the state of Michigan, and the No. 2 quarterback in the nation, according to ESPN.

Tabron II is set to announce his commitment between the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and the Oregon Ducks on Aug. 15. While the Ducks aren't favored to land his commitment, there are still reasons to believe that he would be a massive addition for the Ducks to kickstart their 2028 recruiting cycle.

Early Commitment

Detroit Cass Tech's Donald Tabron II passes during the D Zone 7-on-7 Shootout football showcase on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at North Farmington High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably the most critical position when it comes to recruiting classes, the quarterback position is where many will look at the prospect in the class as the captain. Many want to know who will be leading the team down the stretch of their career, and if the Ducks can find a way to land who many believe is the best player in the state of Michigan.

An early quarterback commit for the Ducks would allow the staff to turn their focus to weapons to put around him, which is also key, considering he is such a high-rated prospect, which means the Ducks can go get players around his skill level at different positions.

The quarterback position is usually the first domino that falls, which triggers the rest of the pieces to fall into place for programs.

Ability to Be a Young Contributor

Trae Taylor, 16, left, and Donald Tabron II, 16, middle, listen to Donovan Dooley, 40, owner and founder of Quarterback University, lead a drill during a private workout in Detroit on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the new age of college football, with players often wanting to enter the college transfer portal during the winter, it is important that teams play their players early throughout their careers. Luckily for the Ducks, they would have Tabron II on the roster following what would likely be the lone season for quarterback Dylan Raiola as the Ducks' starter.

This would mean that unless the Ducks had a better option, Tabron II could play as a freshman. Luckily, the talented quarterback from the state of Michigan is used to being under pressure at a young age, as he even led his high school program to a state title as a freshman in high school. This showed that he was able to play at the highest level at a very young age, which is something that is likely to carry over when he makes the jump to the next level.

His consistent number of reps throughout his career leaves one to believe that he will be able to adapt at the college level fairly quickly.

Scoring Capability

Detroit Cass Tech QB Donald Tabron II (19) celebrates Corey Sadler Jr.’s (1) touchdown against Hudsonville in the second quarter during the MHSAA Division 1 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tabron II was excellent in his sophomore season as he showcased that he is able to get the ball into the end zone more than almost any other quarterback when it comes to the state of Michigan. He finished the season with 35 touchdowns and over 2,800 yards through 14 games. This means that he finished with an average of more than two touchdowns a game. His consistent effort to score the ball is something that can't be taken lightly, as he is willing to test the defense if it means there is a chance of scoring.

If he continues to see the field well and progress along the way, he will be a top-end quarterback in the class of 2028 thanks to his gutsy decision-making.

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