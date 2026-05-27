The Yale Players Who Could Put Oregon Ducks On Upset Alert

The Oregon Ducks are gearing up to make a run at the College World Series for the first time since 1954. After finishing the regular season with a 40-16 overall record and being one out away from upsetting the No. 1 UCLA Bruins in the Big Ten Tournament title game, the Ducks, for the second consecutive year, will host a regional in Eugene at PK Park.

The Ducks are the No. 11 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and host a region that, in addition to the Yale Bulldogs, consists of Oregon's former Pac-12 rivals, the Washington State Cougars and the Oregon State Beavers.

Oregon outfielder Angel Laya, center, and Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr., left, celebrate a home run by Laya as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before potentially facing either Washington State or Oregon State, the Ducks look to start the Eugene Regional strong with a win over Yale on Friday. When hosting the Eugene Regional last season, the Ducks went 0-2, losing to the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Oregon fans who plan to attend the regional at PK Park starting on Friday are hoping for a better showing and seeing the Ducks advance to the Super Regionals, which could also be held in Eugene. While Washington State and Oregon State pose the biggest threat to the Ducks' chances of advancing to the Super Regionals, Yale is a talented ball club that the Ducks shouldn’t take lightly.

Oregon pitcher Cal Scolari throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Yale entering the Eugene Regional as the Ivy League Champion with a 30-13-1 overall record on the season, here’s a breakdown of the three Bulldogs players who present the biggest challenge to the Ducks.

Garrett Larsen

Yale’s leading batter, junior utility player Garrett Larsen, poses a challenge for the Ducks when they face off on Friday night at PK Park. This season, as one of Yale’s top hitters, Larsen has recorded 67 hits, 48 runs, 31 RBI’s, and two home runs for the Bulldogs.

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When facing the Bulldogs on Friday night, Larsen is a player that the Ducks would like to avoid, especially in scenarios where Yale has runners in scoring position. Larsen has a team-leading batting average of .374 and an OPS of .972.

Kaiden Dossa

The Ducks only gave up one home run during the three games they played in the Big Ten Tournament, and it was a grand slam when they were up 9-0 against the Washington Huskies in the quarterfinals. Oregon’s pitching looks to remain dominant in the Eugene Regional, and one of the several ways they can do that is to shut down Yale’s home leader, junior outfielder Kaiden Dossa.

Dossa leads the Bulldogs in home runs this season with six on the season in addition to his 54 runs, hits, and 40 RBI’s. To open the tournament with a win over the Bulldogs on Friday, the Ducks' ability to prevent Dossa from hitting one out of the park is crucial.

Tate Evans

Oregon utility Jack Brooks makes a catch for an out as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is undetermined who will start on the mound for the Bulldogs in Friday night’s matchup against the Ducks, but if it’s Yale senior right-hand pitcher Tate Evans, Oregon’s hitters will look to be up for the challenge.

Evans has been Yale’s ace this season with a 7-1 pitching record and has recorded 78 total strikeouts with a 2.72 ERA. If Evans is the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs against the Ducks on Friday night, he’ll look to shut down an Oregon lineup that has been red-hot recently.

During their two Big Ten Tournament wins against the Washington Huskies and Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Ducks outscored both opponents 17-4 before falling 3-2 in the title game to UCLA.

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