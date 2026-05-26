Oregon's Mark Wasikowski Pulls Back Curtain on Oregon State Rivalry

The Oregon Ducks baseball team earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host a regional at PK Park. The four teams in the Eugene regional are Oregon, the Oregon State Beavers, Washington State Cougars, and Yale Bulldogs.

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski spoke to reporters following the news and talked about the Ducks’ long time rival, Oregon State, winding up in their regional.

Mark Wasikowski Speaks on Oregon-Oregon State Rivalry

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers have one of the oldest rivalries in college sports. However, things have changed in the past few years as Oregon left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The teams are no longer in the same conference, but the rivalry is still alive and well. That will be on display during the Eugene regional with Oregon as the No. 1 seed and Oregon State as the No. 2 seed.

“Now that we’re not in the same league, we get a chance to do this, and I think it's great. I think it's great for the fans,” Wasikowski said. “It’s two good baseball teams that are in a regional where there are four teams, and let’s not be shortsighted. The other two teams that are in our regional are really good as well.”

Oregon State's Wyatt Queen pitches the ball during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Corvallis, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has had a very successful baseball program over the past decade plus. Since 2005, the Beavers have made the College World Series seven times, winning it all is 2006, 2007, and 2018. In Oregon’s program history, they have made the College World Series just one time and that was back in 1954. They will look to end that drought in 2026.

The Ducks finished the 2026 season with an overall record of 40-16. They played Oregon State three times during the year, going 1-1 vs. them. Not being in the same conference has prevented these teams from playing each other on a regular basis, which is disappointing to those fans who appreciate this in-state rivalry.

However, now this rivalry will be taken to a whole new level. The stakes are high in the regional and only one of them can advance to the next round.

The Eugene regional will begin on Friday May 29 with Oregon playing Yale and Oregon State playing Washington State in the first round of this double elimination pool. While the two Oregon rivals may have their eyes on each other, they cannot overlook the other two teams in the region that could spoil the party.

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney hits a double as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wasikowski is making sure his team has their sites set on the task at hand, when they open the regional with Yale.

“My brain’s not on Oregon State, we might not play them. My brain is on Yale, that’s our first opponent, and we’re looking forward to getting prepared to match up against those guys and do everything we can to beat those guys on Game 1,” Wasikowski said.

It’s a strong possibility that Oregon and Oregon State play at some point in this regional, but not a guarantee. Wasikowski is making sure that his team’s mindset is on the task at hand.

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