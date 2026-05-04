Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Gets Real About Pressure And Nerves

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is stepping into one of the most pressure-filled roles in college football this season, but his recent comments offer a revealing look at how he’s approaching the moment behind the scenes.

Moore didn’t look weighed down by any of it during the Oregon football spring game. The redshirt junior was smiling, joking with teammates and dancing often, carrying himself with a level of ease that stood out given the expectations surrounding him.

Oregon Ducks dante moore dan lanning eugene nfl draft big ten college football playoff evan stewart dylan raiola practice nil | oregon ducks on si will seibert

This is a quarterback tied to College Football Playoff hopes and top-five NFL Draft expectations, and now, head-to-head storylines are already forming with Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning as two of the sport’s most talked-about young stars.

Yet Moore’s presence felt loose, confident and fully in the moment. He even laughed while explaining how teammates have started calling him “Unc,” a nickname reserved for a veteran voice in the locker room.

Dante Moore On Pressure and Jitters

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When asked about that pressure or pre-game emotions, Moore acknowledged the reality that comes with leading a program like Oregon: the expectations, the spotlight and the emotions that build before kickoff.

"I’m starting to get the 'unc' nickname now. I feel like I’m getting old now. I had a little bit of jitters. That’s just us being human before going out into an environment, playing in front of thousands and thousands of people. I mean the jitters will go away after the first couple of plays. At the end of day, even the greatest do. LeBron probably still get his jitters, Kobe did, everybody has them. At the end of day, we’re athletes and there was a lot of pressure on the line, but pressure is a privilege," Moore said.

It’s a level of honesty that doesn’t always surface in a postgame press conference. It's clear that Moore is gaining more and more confidence and comfort as he enters his second season as the Ducks starting quarterback. He views pressure as part of the opportunity, a mindset that could shape not only his performance this season, but the tone of Oregon’s offense moving forward.

“I kind of feel like as athletes, we get so much into our minds and mental that at the end of the day, I kind of just told everybody the other day – picture yourself when you’re a kid playing in the backyard you’re just having fun. You’re running around, you’re having the joy. You’re not thinking of everybody thinking you when you make a mistake how they want to think about it," Moore said.

Oregon Ducks dante moore dan lanning eugene nfl draft big ten college football playoff evan stewart dylan raiola practice nil | Oreogn Ducks on SI Will Seibert

One notable part about what Moore said is how he's sharing that "play" mindset with his teammates. It's another indication that Moore has taken a big leap forward in his leadership. Oregon coach Dan Lanning detailed the growth of Moore this year, calling him a coach on the field during practice while complimenting his communication skills.

Playing fast and free could be a defining trait of the Ducks offense in 2026.

Dante Moore's Development

Moore’s ability to stay calm in the chaos showed up in 2025, most notably in Oregon’s double-overtime win at Penn State. But there were also moments that revealed how thin that line can be, including a pick-six on the first play of the semifinal against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Peach Bowl.

That contrast is where Moore’s next opportunity lies. His consistency remains the biggest area for growth, especially as expectations continue to rise.

By focusing on taking the stress off himself with a backyard mentality that returns to a more instinctive, free-flowing approach, Moore is setting the foundation to turn flashes of poise into something more reliable week to week.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Oregon to reach its ultimate goals, there will be major moments of pressure. And it sounds like Moore is doing his part to be ready to thrive in the pressure.

Spring football camp is over and next up for Oregon and Moore is offseason workouts. Moore has a clear plan for how he wants to handle this summer.

Then, the Ducks will travel to Chicago for Big Ten Media Days before kicking off their fall camp. Oregon's first game is vs. the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

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