Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers Trending for 5-Star Multi-Sport Recruit
The Oregon Ducks are one of the top schools for five-star recruit, Ahmad Hudson. Hudson is the top tight end in the class of 2027 and spoke to Rivals about an update on his recruitment.
Ahmad Hudson’s Top Schools
Ahmad Hudson listed his top schools in his conversation with Rivals.
“Nebraska, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas, are really the top schools,” Hudson said. “I mean, of course, I’m still looking at them all, but as I’m getting closer to getting ready to commit, that’s the schools I’m looking at.”
Hudson currently has six visits scheduled this fall.
Sep. 6: LSU Tigers
Sep. 20: Texas Longhorns
Oct. 4: Houston Cougars
Nov. 1: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nov. 15: LSU Tigers
Nov. 22: Texas Longhorns
Hudson says that LSU and Nebraska have been communicating with him the most. Being a Louisiana kid, LSU stands out.
"You know, being a kid from Louisiana, growing up, that's all I knew," Hudson said. "That played a big part in why they're one of my top schools...Every kid wants to go play for LSU."
Multi-Sport Athlete
Another factor that will be present in Hudson’s recruitment is his desire to play college basketball in addition to football.
“It’s gonna make a complete impact because I wanna play both in college,” Hudson said. “So, whatever school I go to, that’s what I’m gonna do.”
Which ever school Hudson ends up going to, it will be a package deal with his opportunity to play basketball there. Hudson is the No. 24 overall player in the Rivals rankings of 2027 basketball recruits.
If Oregon were to land him, he could be a huge boost to both the football and basketball program. On the basketball court as a sophomore in high school, Hudson averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks per game. This would be a nice pull for Ducks basketball coach Dana Altman.
Oregon has had some incredible multi-sport athletes in the past. Most recently of note is linebacker Bryce Boettcher. Boettcher also played for the Oregon Ducks baseball team up until last season. He was selected in the 2024 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros in baseball while leading the Ducks in tackles for the 2024 season in football.
It's not easy for a college athlete to do this, but there is a select few that have been successful doing so. Can Hudson be one of them?
Ahmad Hudson Player Profile
Ahmad Hudson is a 6-6, 230 pound tight end out of Ruston, Louisiana. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite. Hudson was evaluated by scouting analyst Gabe Brooks in April of 2025.
“Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end,” Brooks said. “Highly instinctive in the air with late adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size.”
In 2024, Hudson had 41 receptions for 718 yards and six touchdowns.