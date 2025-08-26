Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers Trending for 5-Star Multi-Sport Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are one of the top schools for class of 2027 recruit, tight end Ahmad Hudson. In addition to being the No. 1 ranked tight end in his class, Hudson is also a highly touted basketball player that would like to play both sports in college.

Cory Pappas

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are one of the top schools for five-star recruit, Ahmad Hudson. Hudson is the top tight end in the class of 2027 and spoke to Rivals about an update on his recruitment. 

Ahmad Hudson’s Top Schools

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ahmad Hudson listed his top schools in his conversation with Rivals. 

“Nebraska, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas, are really the top schools,” Hudson said. “I mean, of course, I’m still looking at them all, but as I’m getting closer to getting ready to commit, that’s the schools I’m looking at.”

Hudson currently has six visits scheduled this fall. 

Sep. 6: LSU Tigers

Sep. 20: Texas Longhorns 

Oct. 4: Houston Cougars

Nov. 1: Nebraska Cornhuskers 

Nov. 15: LSU Tigers

Nov. 22: Texas Longhorns 

Hudson says that LSU and Nebraska have been communicating with him the most. Being a Louisiana kid, LSU stands out.

"You know, being a kid from Louisiana, growing up, that's all I knew," Hudson said. "That played a big part in why they're one of my top schools...Every kid wants to go play for LSU."

Multi-Sport Athlete

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Another factor that will be present in Hudson’s recruitment is his desire to play college basketball in addition to football. 

“It’s gonna make a complete impact because I wanna play both in college,” Hudson said. “So, whatever school I go to, that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Which ever school Hudson ends up going to, it will be a package deal with his opportunity to play basketball there. Hudson is the No. 24 overall player in the Rivals rankings of 2027 basketball recruits. 

If Oregon were to land him, he could be a huge boost to both the football and basketball program. On the basketball court as a sophomore in high school, Hudson averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks per game. This would be a nice pull for Ducks basketball coach Dana Altman.

Oregon has had some incredible multi-sport athletes in the past. Most recently of note is linebacker Bryce Boettcher. Boettcher also played for the Oregon Ducks baseball team up until last season. He was selected in the 2024 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros in baseball while leading the Ducks in tackles for the 2024 season in football.

It's not easy for a college athlete to do this, but there is a select few that have been successful doing so. Can Hudson be one of them?

Ahmad Hudson Player Profile

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson hauls in a touchdown as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ahmad Hudson is a 6-6, 230 pound tight end out of Ruston, Louisiana. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite. Hudson was evaluated by scouting analyst Gabe Brooks in April of 2025. 

“Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end,” Brooks said. “Highly instinctive in the air with late adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size.”

In 2024, Hudson had 41 receptions for 718 yards and six touchdowns.

