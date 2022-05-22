Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: 2024 Basha Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Talks Oregon Offer, Recruitment

The Ducks recently pulled the trigger on one of the most exciting players in Arizona.

Ducks Digest publisher Max Torres sits down with Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who just received an offer from Oregon this week. 

The two talk about growing up in Arizona, lessons learned from the recruiting process and so much more.

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Raymond Pulido Bosco 2 Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Latest Offer For OL Raymond Pulido as Recruitment Explodes

The Ducks have a big connection that could pay off down the road

Ducks Digest
Jordan Anderson Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Gaining Ground With WR Jordan Anderson

Jordan Anderson is an early priority for the Ducks in 2024

Ducks Digest
Caleb Chapman Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Texas A&M Transfer WR Caleb Chapman Commits to Oregon

The Ducks have stocked up on talent at the skill positions of late

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Raymond Pulido Bosco 2 Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Latest Offer For OL Raymond Pulido as Recruitment Explodes

By Max Torres6 hours ago
Jordan Anderson Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Gaining Ground With WR Jordan Anderson

By Max Torres20 hours ago
Caleb Chapman Cropped
Recruiting

Texas A&M Transfer WR Caleb Chapman Commits to Oregon

By Max TorresMay 21, 2022
Ashton Cozart
Recruiting

2023 Oklahoma WR Commit Ashton Cozart Visiting Oregon This Weekend

By Dylan ReubenkingMay 21, 2022
Jaedon Matthews Saguaro Cropped
Recruiting

2024 RB Jaedon Matthews Talks Oregon Offer

By Joe ZochertMay 21, 2022
Micah Banuelos
Recruiting

Micah Bañuelos Lining up Official Visits Heading Into Summer

By Max TorresMay 20, 2022
Tyler Turner Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Tyler Turner Announces Top Schools Following Oregon Visit

By Ally OsborneMay 20, 2022
Alex Bales Cropped
Recruiting

Former Cincinnati Kicker Alex Bales Commits to Oregon

By Max TorresMay 20, 2022