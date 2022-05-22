The Ducks recently pulled the trigger on one of the most exciting players in Arizona.

Ducks Digest publisher Max Torres sits down with Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who just received an offer from Oregon this week.

The two talk about growing up in Arizona, lessons learned from the recruiting process and so much more.

