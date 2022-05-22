Ducks Dish Podcast: 2024 Basha Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Talks Oregon Offer, Recruitment
The Ducks recently pulled the trigger on one of the most exciting players in Arizona.
Ducks Digest publisher Max Torres sits down with Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who just received an offer from Oregon this week.
The two talk about growing up in Arizona, lessons learned from the recruiting process and so much more.
Watch this episode on YouTube
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts
Listen to this episode on Stitcher
