Ducks Dish Podcast: Breaking Down Oregon's 44-41 Win Over Washington State

Dan Lanning took the Ducks to the Palouse and came away with a thrilling comeback win.
It was a crazy week 4 across college football, and the Ducks certainly got their piece of the action with a 44-41 win over Washington State.

Oregon's defense came up with some big sacks and forced multiple turnovers as they continue to sharpen various aspects of their game. The offense overcame its issues in the red zone in the first half to finish with more than 600 yards of offense and plenty of deep throws down the field. 

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher Link

