Ducks Dish Podcast: Final Thoughts on Oregon's Blowout Win Over Eastern Washington
The Oregon Ducks looked like a much more refined product in their week two win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.
Bo Nix looked more poised, more comfortable, and even became the first quarterback to throw for five touchdowns in a game at Oregon since Justin Herbert. His solid play helped the Ducks build an early lead and even get backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield some much-needed playing time.
The running backs continued to see a lot of change, with five backs seeing carries including walk-on Kilohana Hassenritter, who scored his first touchdown as a Duck after transferring from Hawaii.
Defensively Oregon forced two turnovers with defensive backs Christian Gonzalez and Trikweze Bridges both grabbing interceptions, which Bridges almost returned for six points before fumbling at the two-yard line. Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi's defense only surrendered 87 passing yards, the team's best mark since 2017 against Wyoming and the front seven was able to bring down Eastern Washington's Gunner Talkington for a pair of sacks as they work on getting a more consistent push and pressure up front.
In the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, Max Torres and Mark Wang over their takeaways and analysis from their time in the press box at Autzen Stadium this past weekend.
