Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars Preview Podcast
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks welcome the No. 12 BYU Cougars to Autzen Stadium on Saturday for a battle of two of the west's top teams.
BYU has looked great against the Pac-12 of late, going 5-0 last season (including Utah), but what may be more impressive is this: they've gone 23-4 in their last 27 games. This is a perfect opportunity for them to prove that they're for real ahead of their move to the Big 12.
For Oregon, the Ducks are still looking for an identity on both sides of the ball and trying to answer some questions about what kind of team they will be in 2022. After a blowout loss to Georgia and a blowout win over Eastern Washington last week, we still don't really have a handle on what this team is capable of under Dan Lanning.
We'll get some answers this week, as the Cougars have a lot of size on both lines of scrimmage, and some dangerous offensive weapons that will test a young Oregon secondary throughout the game.
READ MORE: Five questions with a BYU writer
BYU Players to Watch vs. Oregon Ducks
Keep an eye on these BYU players as the Ducks defend home turf.
Five Questions With a BYU Writer Ahead of Ducks vs. Cougars
Getting an expert perspective on Oregon's next opponent.
When Will Oregon See Another Multiyear Starter at Quarterback?
The Ducks have turned to the transfer portal for their quarterback a lot in recent years.
