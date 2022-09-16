The No. 25 Oregon Ducks welcome the No. 12 BYU Cougars to Autzen Stadium on Saturday for a battle of two of the west's top teams.

BYU has looked great against the Pac-12 of late, going 5-0 last season (including Utah), but what may be more impressive is this: they've gone 23-4 in their last 27 games. This is a perfect opportunity for them to prove that they're for real ahead of their move to the Big 12.

For Oregon, the Ducks are still looking for an identity on both sides of the ball and trying to answer some questions about what kind of team they will be in 2022. After a blowout loss to Georgia and a blowout win over Eastern Washington last week, we still don't really have a handle on what this team is capable of under Dan Lanning.

We'll get some answers this week, as the Cougars have a lot of size on both lines of scrimmage, and some dangerous offensive weapons that will test a young Oregon secondary throughout the game.

READ MORE: Five questions with a BYU writer

Make sure to like, rate, review, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Megaphone Link

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE