Saturday was a rough day for the Oregon Ducks football program. After flying across the country to Atlanta, Georgia dominated the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff from the opening kick.

We saw a lot of things that could help give us a feel for what this Dan Lanning team will look like in 2022.

For starters, Bo Nix struggled in his Ducks debut, but things will only get easier as the season progresses. Take for example next week, when Oregon returns home to Eugene to face the Eastern Washington Eagles.

WATCH: Dan Lanning Georgia postgame press conference

The passing attack struggled, but we did see all four of the scholarship tight ends get snaps. This was especially encouraging for Patrick Herbert and Cam McCormick, who have both battled brutal injury luck during their college careers.

Four different running backs took carries on Saturday, and it looks like the Ducks are still trying to figure out what their rotation will look like.

Defensively, it was a disaster for the Ducks. Missed tackles, blown assignments and general disarray resulted in a career day for Stetson Bennett, who logged a new career high in passing yards.

Oregon's front hardly generated any pressure, and when it did they weren't able to finish the play. Georgia's tight ends were contained for the most part, but that's only because the receivers were excelling and the run game came easy for the Bulldogs.

READ MORE: What Kirby Smart said after Georgia beat Oregon

Max Torres and Mark Wang give you their instant analysis to Saturday's game and what it means for Oregon.

