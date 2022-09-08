Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Ducks vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Preview

The Oregon Ducks look to get their first win under head coach Dan Lanning in their week two home opener.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Oregon Ducks are looking for a get right game. After falling 49-3 to the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta, Dan Lanning's squad wants to show the Pac-12 and the rest of the country what they're really about.

On the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast, host Max Torres sits down with Andrew Quinn, the weekend sports anchor at KREM 2 news in Spokane, Washington to give you the most in-depth preview you'll find ahead of Saturday's game.

Get ready for kickoff with us and remember to like, rate, review, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oregon Football EWU Uniforms
Play
Football

LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for Eastern Washington

Check out the Ducks' threads for this week's game.

Ducks Digest
Kodi DeCambra Dan Lanning O
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Lands Inside Top 15 of Latest SI All-American Recruiting Rankings

Dan Lanning is aiming for the top Pac-12 class once again.

Ducks Digest
Tosh Lupoi Georgia
Play
Football

Oregon vs. Eastern Washington Score Predictions

Can the Ducks bounce back in their home opener after a tough loss?

Ducks Digest

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Oregon Football EWU Uniforms
Football

LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination for Eastern Washington

By Josh Parker
Kodi DeCambra Dan Lanning O
Recruiting

Oregon Lands Inside Top 15 of Latest SI All-American Recruiting Rankings

By Josh Parker
Tosh Lupoi Georgia
Football

Oregon vs. Eastern Washington Score Predictions

By Max Torres
Blake Purchase Oregon
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Blake Purchase Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres
Ryan Walk Washington
Football

Dan Lanning Updates Injury Status for Ryan Walk

By Josh Parker
Christian Gonzalez Oregon
Football

Oregon Ducks vs. Eastern Washington Betting Odds

By Josh Parker
Jamal Hill Stetson Bennett
Football

Ducks Fall Out of Top 25 in Latest AP Poll

By Graham Metzker
Dan Lanning Georgia 3
Football

Mickanen: Don't Judge Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks Yet

By Dylan Mickanen