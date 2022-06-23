Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Football Lands Commitment From Safety Tyler Turner
Oregon was back in the headlines on Thursday, securing a verbal commitment from 2023 four-star safety Tyler Turner from Brennan (San Antonio, Tex.) High School.
His commitment likely rounds out safety for the Ducks this recruiting cycle along with Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada) defensive back Kodi DeCambra. Turner is the third defensive back to pledge to Oregon along with cornerback Cole Martin, who visited Louisville this week.
Turner's commitment carries significant weight for Dan Lanning's 2023 recruiting class, as it jumps from 37 to 24 nationally on the 247Sports rankings.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres goes in-depth on what this latest commitment means for Oregon as they add another Duck to the flock ahead of what could be their biggest recruiting weekend of the summer.
Enjoy this episode of the podcast in both audio AND video form and make sure to share it with other Duck fans!
Attention now turns to 2023 St. John's (Washington D.C.) cornerback Collin Gill, who is scheduled to make his college commitment Thursday afternoon fresh off a trip to Eugene to see the Ducks.
