Lebron James Debuts New Oregon Ducks Nike Sneaker

Though Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a known fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes with the star gifting the team with unique equipment year after year and receiving an honorary degree from the college in Oct. of 2025, it appears "The King" still possesses a fondness for the Oregon Ducks.

During the Laker's Thursday 104-122 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, James wore a never before seen version of Nike LeBron 23 PE basketball shoes.

Jan 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Detailed view of the basketball sneakers worn by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The new LeBron 23 PE shoe James wore, which prominently features a yellow Oregon "O" on the back heel, includes grey Oregon wing print on the top, a carbon fiber LeBron crown outsole, and green aglets with "quack" emblazoned in yellow.

Jan 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Detailed view of the the word “quack” on the laces of the basketball sneakers worn by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Takai Simpkins Shows Off Another Oregon LeBron 23 PE

James' carbon fiber colorway isn't the only version of the athlete's shoes that went viral on the internet in recent memory.

Duck senior guard Takai Simpkins took to Instagram stories to share a video of a more traditional Oregon colorway of the LeBron 23 PE. These shoes feature a yellow upper half of the shoe with a subtle wing pattern like LeBron's carbon fiber variant, and a shiny green outsole crown with a grey "O" and detailing.

These sneakers, likely akin to James' most recent kicks, are exclusive to the Oregon basketball team.

GO DUCKS: Oregon’s Nike LeBron 23 PE is insane 👑🦆 @KingJames



📹 kaiblizzy pic.twitter.com/zcPBuN8J8f — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 5, 2026

Jan 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LeBron James' History with the Oregon Ducks

One of basketball's brightest stars has long had a relationship with the Oregon Ducks that seems rooted in his connection to Nike and an unlikely coaching connection.

From 2010-2014 when James played for the Miami Heat, coach Erik Spoelstra, a Portland native, consulted with then Oregon football coach Chip Kelly about his speard offense. In a 2024 interview with J.J. Reddick on "Uninterrupted", James shared that Spoelstra used several elements from Kelly's coaching philosophies to bolster his leadership with the Heat.

"Spo is the reason why we were a better team, and our team was assembled more properly. That summer, he went to Oregon and hung out with Chip Kelly, and learned the spread offense," James said.

Lebron James says Coach Spo went to Oregon to study their spread offense after the 2011 finals loss



“Spo is that damn good.” pic.twitter.com/XKMVZTRZRf — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) April 2, 2024

"But when he came back to us, he knew that in order for us to reach our potential, for one, I had to be *expletive* ten times better than I was in that previous June Finals," James added, referencing the 2010's Miami loss against the Dallas Mavericks. "But Chris Bosh had to go to the 5, and had to start working on his corner three."

James also famously visited Autzen Stadium with a few of his teammates in 2011, leading to photos Duck fans on the internet use to this day. Not to mention James' son, Bronny James, also was recruited by the Ducks before committing to the USC Trojans in 2022.