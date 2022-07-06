Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: Caleb Presley Commits to Oregon

Caleb Presley is a big-time defensive back and should has the potential to play early for Oregon.

Dan Lanning and the Ducks struck again on the recruiting trail Tuesday. This time Oregon secured a verbal commitment from 2023 Rainier Beach (Seattle, Wash.) cornerback Caleb Presley.

The 2023 Oregon recruiting class now sits at 10 commits following the recent additions of the aforementioned Presley as well as edge rusher Teitum Tuioti from Sheldon High School right here in Eugene.

The Ducks continue to land top talent from the state of Washington, as the Ducks have now landed Presley as well as Josh Conerly Jr., the state's top recruit a cycle ago, also from Rainier Beach. Washington will be an important state for Oregon to keep an eye on as more schools from across the country are catching on to the elite talent the state has been putting out over the past two or three cycles.

All eyes now look like they're on quarterback Dante Moore, who was named the Elite 11 MVP by SI All-American last week in Southern California's Redondo Beach. He hasn't announced a public commitment date, but it looks like Oregon has become the team to beat in his recruitment after hosting him on campus to close out the end of June. 

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class now sits at No. 25 in the 247Sports rankings, good for third in the Pac-12 behind Washington (No. 20) and USC (No. 13). 

