Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Lands Commitment From Dante Moore

Dante Moore is a Duck and we're here to talk about it!

Fourth of July has come and gone but that hasn't stopped the fireworks for Oregon football on the recruiting trail.

On Friday Dante Moore became the highest-rated quarterback commit in program history, choosing the Ducks over finalists like LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan and Notre Dame. He's a massive piece of the 2023 recruiting class and now turns into a peer recruiter for the Ducks.

RELATED: What Oregon is getting quarterback commit Dante Moore

This a HUGE step in the right direction for this new staff under Dan Lanning having an elite signal caller to point to as the centerpiece of their class. There are some other Oregon targets that are eying commitments this month like Micah Bañuelos and Terrance Green, so keep an eye out for them.

Oregon's class is just outside the top 15 on the 247 rankings at 16, as Dan Lanning and the Ducks continue to close in on Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans, who sit at 13. 

In the meantime, enjoy the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast with Max Torres and Graham Metzker, breaking down every angle of this commitment. Like, subscribe and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

